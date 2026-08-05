Andy Burnham said that the new centres will be a “lifeline” for the thousands of people who are waiting “months” for help

Andy Burnham said that the new centres will be a “lifeline” for the thousands of people who are waiting “months” for help. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A raft of new mental health centres are to open in libraries, banks and other high street locations across England to get people “support earlier closer to home”, the Government has announced.

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Officials also announced that more people in a mental health crisis will be given specialist care in dedicated mental health emergency departments, rather than waiting in busy A&Es. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that the new centres will be a “lifeline” for the thousands of people who are waiting “months” for help. The Department of Health and Social Care said that there will be 100 new community mental health centres and 59 dedicated mental health emergency departments in the “biggest redesign of mental health services in a generation”. The centres will offer walk-in support where people can attend without being referred. Some of the community hubs will be new facilities while others will be in libraries, banks and other high street locations, the Department said.

Extra mental health emergency departments will offer same-day support for people experiencing a crisis who are medically fit and do not need treatment in A&E. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, extra mental health emergency departments will offer same-day support for people experiencing a crisis who are medically fit and do not need treatment in A&E. These specialist facilities will be located within emergency departments and will provide a “calm, therapeutic environment where people can be assessed quickly”, officials said. The rollout will bring the number of dedicated mental health emergency departments in England to 82. 'Lifeline' Mr Burnham said: “Nobody should be left to struggle with their mental health alone. But every day, thousands of people are waiting months for help, then finding the only door open to them is a busy A&E. “These new centres will be a lifeline for so many. They will bring NHS services closer to home, making it easier to get support before problems get worse, and ensuring those in crisis get the right care in the right place. “On the steps of Downing Street, I said we would build a country that acts sooner when people need help. Today is just the start of making that a reality.” The Department said that the initiative is backed by £343 million and the first sites will open in autumn this year, with “further facilities following from March 2027”.

The first facilities are expected to open from autumn 2026, with further sites opening from March 2027. Picture: Getty

'Before problems escalate' Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Too many people are only getting mental health support when they reach crisis point, after struggling for far too long to get the help they need. “These new community mental health centres will help people get support earlier and closer to home, making it easier to get the right care before problems escalate. And when someone does need urgent help, new mental health emergency departments will be able to make sure they are seen quickly by specialist teams in the right setting. “This is how we can turn the tide on mental ill health – preventing more people from reaching crisis, cutting waits for care, and building an NHS which is there for everyone when they need it.” The announcement forms part of the forthcoming Mental Health Strategy, which is expected to be published later this year. The strategy will be informed by the independent review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism, which is expected in the autumn.