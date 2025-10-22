Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, died at the scene in north London

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento died in the collision at Brent Cross. Picture: Met Police

By Alex Storey

A Mercedes driver who killed a woman in a 140mph crash on Christmas morning has been jailed for 12 years.

Evan Forde, 32, drove into the back of a BMW in the early hours of December 25 in 2022. A passenger in the BMW, Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, was killed at the scene in Brent Cross, north London. The accident happened on a 40mph stretch of Hendon Way at around 3.45am after Forde had reached speeds of more than 140mph, the Old Bailey heard. He previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on Wednesday.

Evan Forde was jailed for 12 years afetr admitting causing the death of Maria Carolina Do Nascimento. Picture: Met Police

Judge Philip Katz KC said Forde "did absolutely nothing to assist the police" and "absolutely nothing to bring closure or understanding to the family." Sentencing, the judge said of Ms Do Nascimento: "The fact that her family and friends have had to wait nearly three years for Maria’s killer to be brought to justice is shameful." Addressing the father-of-one, the judge said: "In your interviews, you said nothing of any use to the police nor anything which might help Maria's family and loved ones come to terms with their trauma.

"Your unforthcoming attitude meant that forensic work was necessary to confirm your identity as the driver. "That work, and other evidence found in the car established what you did not formally admit until this year." Forde was also banned from driving for 18 years. Prosecutor Frederick Hookway said that CCTV and video from the defendant's phone found in the car showed that he had been at a nightclub in Camden in the hours before the incident. The court also heard that Forde, who had ten previous convictions for 14 offences including dangerous driving, was on bail having been charged with failing to provide a specimen at the time. Shortly before the crash, police officers in a marked vehicle had indicated for the defendant's car to stop. Body-worn footage, played at the hearing, showed a police officer who had stopped the Mercedes with his hand on the door handle being dragged around six to eight feet along the road as the vehicle sped off.

Fordre was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Less than a minute later, the Mercedes crashed into the BMW Ms Do Nascimento was travelling in, the prosecutor said. Video footage played to the court showed several individuals fleeing the Mercedes after the collision as the vehicle appeared to be smoking. Despite the best efforts of medics, Ms Do Nascimento died at the scene. In a victim impact statement read on her behalf by the prosecutor, Ms Do Nascimento's mother Clezi Felizari said: "On Christmas morning, I received the worst news a mother can ever hear – my daughter had lost her life in a crash caused by recklessness. "From that moment my life stopped. "Riding in a car has become a torment because I relive the way Maria died."