A Mercedes driver has admitted killing a 22-year-old woman in a 140mph crash on Christmas Day in 2022.

The accident happened on a 40mph stretch of Hendon Way at around 3.45am after Forde had reached speeds of more than 140mph.

Brazilian Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, who was a passenger in the BMW, died at the scene in Brent Cross, north London.

Evan Forde, 32, of Bedford, was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes car when he crashed into the back of a BMW early on December 25 2022.

Shortly beforehand, police officers on patrol in a marked vehicle had indicated for Forde's car to stop.

However, the vehicle drove off from police and there was no pursuit, Scotland Yard had said.

A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another car.

The occupants of the Mercedes did not stop for police and fled the scene on foot, police had said.

London Ambulance Service attended but Ms Nascimento died at the scene.

On Tuesday, Forde appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to causing Ms Nascimento's death by dangerous driving.

Members of the victim's family wept in court after he admitted the offence.

Defence barrister Tasmin Malcolm said Forde had "always accepted" he was driving the Mercedes.

She said: "Undoubtedly the speed Mr Forde was driving will be an aggravating feature to the court.

"It is important we are satisfied of the accuracy of the material relied on by the Crown."

Prosecutor Frederick Hookway observed that small variations of the speeds involved in the case were unlikely to have an impact given the defendant had reached "top speeds of over 140mph".

Judge Anthony Leonard KC adjourned sentencing until October 22 and granted Forde continued conditional bail.

He told him: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious charge. There was perhaps no option other than to do so given the state of the evidence.

"However, the fact you pleaded at this stage will be taken into account at sentencing.

"You must understand the most likely result - if not the inevitable result - will be you sent to prison."

Previously the Metropolitan Police said it had made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is routine in such circumstances.