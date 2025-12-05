Mercedes driver 'tried to punch baby' during booze-fuelled London rampage that left one dead and four injured
A Mercedes driver tried to punch a baby in the head during his booze-fulled rampage across London's West End that eventually killed a man, the Old Bailey heard.
Anthony Gilheaney, 30, left a 'trail of carnage" when he allegedly mowed down five pedestrians in the capital in the early hours of Christmas Day last year.
The attacks killed Aidan Chapman, 25, and left four others seriously injured.
One onlooker told the court that he saw Gilheaney standing shirtless in the middle of the road as he "looked for someone" while "challenging and shouting".
The court had previously heard that Gilheaney had already reversed into and assaulted a man, Arif Khan, in Archer Street, and was 'beside himself with rage’'
After this happened, Ayyat Mahmood said he saw a shirtless Gilheaney on Great Windmill Street, when he "targeted" Miguel Waihrich and his partner Marcelo Basbus-Garcia, who were returning from midnight mass in Piccadilly.
Mr Mahmood told the court he was in central London that night to enjoy the festive lights with his family - including his sister-in-law and her three-year-old daughter.
The onlooker told jurors that pedestrians in the area were forced to scramble for safety as the defendant's car drove ‘fast and randomly’ up the street.
"The car passed by us and just behind me there was another man who was running to save himself, but he hit him," Mr Mahmood said.
"He hit him so fast that he flew."
Gilheaney then allegedly reversed his car towards Mr Mahmood and his family.
"He was now trying to hit us," Mr Mahmood told jurors.
When asked if this was his impression of the incident, the witness said: "That’s not an impression. He was trying to hit us.
"He came towards us, and my sister-in-law with her pram.
"It was so close that it was just like in movies, where you see that a slight difference, a few centimetres maybe, he would have hit me also."
Mr Mahmood revealed to jurors that he told Gilheaney, who had his driver window down, that he nearly hit his three-year-old niece in her pram with his car.
"This time I said: 'Are you crazy? There’s a baby'" Mr Mahmood said.
"He came out of the window and tried to punch her head.
"He was so aggressive, didn’t care about if she was a little baby."
Mr Mahmood said he then fled to another street with the rest of his family.
Following this altercation, Gilheaney allegedly went on to drive into 25-year-old Aidan Chapman full-on and his friend Tyrone Itorho, who were crossing the road in Shaftesbury Avenue.
Mr Chapman suffered catastrophic brain damage and died on New Year’s Eve, the trial heard.
Gilheaney denies one count of murder, one count of wounding with intent, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Jurors were told on Monday he had already admitted to dangerous driving.
The trial continues.