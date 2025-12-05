Anthony Gilheaney, 30, left a 'trail of carnage' when he allegedly mowed down five pedestrians in the capital on Christmas Day last year.

A Mercedes driver tried to punch a baby in the head during his booze-fulled rampage across London's West End that eventually killed a man, the Old Bailey heard.

One onlooker told the court that he saw Gilheaney standing shirtless in the middle of the road as he "looked for someone" while "challenging and shouting". The court had previously heard that Gilheaney had already reversed into and assaulted a man, Arif Khan, in Archer Street, and was 'beside himself with rage’' After this happened, Ayyat Mahmood said he saw a shirtless Gilheaney on Great Windmill Street, when he "targeted" Miguel Waihrich and his partner Marcelo Basbus-Garcia, who were returning from midnight mass in Piccadilly. Mr Mahmood told the court he was in central London that night to enjoy the festive lights with his family - including his sister-in-law and her three-year-old daughter. The onlooker told jurors that pedestrians in the area were forced to scramble for safety as the defendant's car drove ‘fast and randomly’ up the street. "The car passed by us and just behind me there was another man who was running to save himself, but he hit him," Mr Mahmood said. "He hit him so fast that he flew." Gilheaney then allegedly reversed his car towards Mr Mahmood and his family. "He was now trying to hit us," Mr Mahmood told jurors. When asked if this was his impression of the incident, the witness said: "That’s not an impression. He was trying to hit us.

The crime scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London. Picture: Met Police