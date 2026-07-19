George Russell’s world championship dream suffered a major blow after he crashed out on the first lap.

Kimi Antonelli of Italy . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kimi Antonelli has doubled his title advantage over George Russell from 25 points to 50 after winning the Belgian Grand Prix.

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An emotional Russell said he has grown “numb to disappointment” after he crashed out of the opening lap. Antonelli cleared Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 10 laps remaining at Spa-Francorchamps to take his sixth win of the season. Leclerc, unable to follow up his British Grand Prix triumph a fortnight ago with another win, crossed the line 1.9 seconds back from Antonelli with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after enduring an eventful afternoon in the Ardennes. Read more: George Russell’s woes continue with early exit in Belgium Read more: Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari with major repair job after crash at Belgian GP

Kimi Antonelli of Italy . Picture: Alamy

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain spins off the track. Picture: Alamy

He first collided with Russell – for which he was sanctioned with a five-second penalty – before he ran over his own mechanic in the pit lane when he was erroneously given the green light to rejoin the track. The mechanic appeared to escape without significant injury. Hamilton was able to take advantage of Russell’s demise to move back up to second in the championship, albeit now 45 points behind the impressive Antonelli. However, the 41-year-old faces a post-race investigation for Ferrari’s “unsafe release”. Antonelli, not 20 until next month, might have started from pole but he had to work for his win after Leclerc benefited from a Virtual Safety Car and was able to assume the lead of the race. Leclerc’s advantage stood at three seconds but Antonelli reeled the Monegasque in before blasting past the Ferrari on the Kemmel Straight on the 34th lap and keeping him at arm’s length for the remainder of the fixture.

Kimi leads again!



Watch Antonelli make his move on Leclerc #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/1336ckjAEL — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2026

Antonelli’s fine victory compounded a disastrous afternoon for Russell, who has now failed to score in three of the 10 rounds so far, and has just two wins to Antonelli’s six. Russell qualified third and started well but another mechanical glitch in his Mercedes saw him gobbled up by Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Hamilton on the 200mph opening stampede to Les Combes. Russell drew back alongside Hamilton under braking for the right-left combination, and then briefly ahead, but he was not afforded enough room by his former Mercedes team-mate. The left-front tyre of Hamilton’s Ferrari made contact with the rear-right of Russell’s Mercedes and the latter was sent out of control and into the gravel trap. Russell’s race was instantly over. “The incident with Lewis was a racing incident,” said a downcast Russell. “He didn’t do it on purpose. He was more to blame than I. But he didn’t do anything reckless. “I was just angry I was in that position in the first place. I got a great start and I was ready to fight the two guys ahead of me up to turn five and instead I get swamped by three drivers because of another problem. “I am numb to the disappointment. When it happens so often you just get used to it.”

George Russell, Mercedes, after retiring following contact with Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Alamy