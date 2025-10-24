Mercury-nominated rapper and Netflix star Ghetts charged over fatal hit-and-run
The grime artist and actor appeared in court accused of dangerous driving after a hit-and-run in Ilford left a 20-year-old man dead.
British rapper and actor Ghetts has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run in north-east London.
The 41-year-old, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run in Ilford.
Police said a 20-year-old man was struck on Redbridge Lane East at around midnight on Saturday, 18 October.
Detectives say the driver failed to stop at the scene, with the victim taken to hospital following the collision.
However, on the day of Clarke-Samuel's hearing, it emerged that the victim had succumbed to his injuries, with the police informing prosecutors of his death.
Police say the indictment is now expected to change from causing serious injury to causing death by dangerous driving at a separate hearing.
Clarke-Samuel appeared before Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face the charges against him.
The musician, from Woodford Green, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on 27 October.
The Metropolitan Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
Ghetts is one of the UK’s most acclaimed grime artists, known for albums including Conflict of Interest and collaborations with Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.
He was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2021 and won the Mobo Pioneer Award in 2024 for his contribution to British black music.
The musician also appeared in the Netflix sci-fi drama Supacell.
Police inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.