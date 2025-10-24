British rapper and actor Ghetts has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run in north-east London.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run in Ilford.

Police said a 20-year-old man was struck on Redbridge Lane East at around midnight on Saturday, 18 October.

Detectives say the driver failed to stop at the scene, with the victim taken to hospital following the collision.

However, on the day of Clarke-Samuel's hearing, it emerged that the victim had succumbed to his injuries, with the police informing prosecutors of his death.

Police say the indictment is now expected to change from causing serious injury to causing death by dangerous driving at a separate hearing.