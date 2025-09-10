Mercury Prize 2025 nominees announced as Sam Fender, Pulp, CMAT and Wolf Alice make shortlist. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice are among the acts nominated for this year's Mercury Prize after the 2025 shortlist was unveiled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The announcement, which took place on Wednesday morning, saw Pulp recognised following their impressive comeback earlier this year. Wolf Alice's 2025 nomination saw the band break a huge Mercury record, becoming the first band to have each of their first four albums nominated for the prestigious music award. The quartet, who took home the prize in 2018 for their second album, Visions of a Life, claimed yet another nomination for their fourth and most recent release, The Clearing. The awards highlight the very best of British or Irish album releases over the past 12 months. Read more: Decomposing body found in boot of singer D4vd's impounded Tesla after passer-by reports 'foul smell' Read more: UK’s last remaining cinema carriage to host first screening in 37 years following restoration

Ellie Rowsell, Joel Amey, Joff Oddie and Theo Ellis of Wolf Alice are nominated for their fourth award. Picture: Alamy

CMAT has been nominated for her first award at this year's Mercury's. The Irish artist performed at Tramlines Festival 2025 - wearing a studded belt crafted by Sienna McNiven gifted to 2025 Glastonbury Festival artist. Picture: Getty

Other acts announced by judges include the genre-melding FKA Twigs and pop star CMAT - who was seen to support fellow nominee Sam Fender on tour earlier this year. Post-punk band Fontaines DC was also among the nominees, marking the second time the group has received a mercury nod. Other first-time nominees include Jacob Alon and Joe Webb for their debut albums, as well as Emma-Jean Thackray, Pa Salieu and viral sensation PinkPantheress. At the age of 84, folk musician Martin Carthy also becomes the oldest nominee ever in Mercury Prize history.

Sam Fender is also nominated for his third album. Picture: Getty

Pulp also received a nomination for the historic British music award. Picture: Getty