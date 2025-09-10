Mercury Prize 2025 nominees announced as Sam Fender, Pulp, CMAT and Wolf Alice make shortlist
Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice are among the acts nominated for this year's Mercury Prize after the 2025 shortlist was unveiled.
The announcement, which took place on Wednesday morning, saw Pulp recognised following their impressive comeback earlier this year.
Wolf Alice's 2025 nomination saw the band break a huge Mercury record, becoming the first band to have each of their first four albums nominated for the prestigious music award.
The quartet, who took home the prize in 2018 for their second album, Visions of a Life, claimed yet another nomination for their fourth and most recent release, The Clearing.
The awards highlight the very best of British or Irish album releases over the past 12 months.
Other acts announced by judges include the genre-melding FKA Twigs and pop star CMAT - who was seen to support fellow nominee Sam Fender on tour earlier this year.
Post-punk band Fontaines DC was also among the nominees, marking the second time the group has received a mercury nod.
Other first-time nominees include Jacob Alon and Joe Webb for their debut albums, as well as Emma-Jean Thackray, Pa Salieu and viral sensation PinkPantheress.
At the age of 84, folk musician Martin Carthy also becomes the oldest nominee ever in Mercury Prize history.
The prize giving ceremony will take place on 16 October.
The awards will take place in Newcastle following criticism that the awards had become too London-centric.
It's a conscious effort to highlight the very best of British music beyond the confines of the capital, with only on act - Wolf Alice - up for an award.
Given the location, it goes without saying that Sam Fender is lining himself up as the home town hero.
It comes off the back of a blockbuster UK tour, following the release of his nostalgic and poignant third album, People Watching.