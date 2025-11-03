Police were tipped off about a new person of interest in the case of Kercher's murder in 2007

Italian police are hunting for a Bulgarian woman they believe could have crucial information about the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Italian prosecutors are hunting for a Bulgarian woman they believe could have crucial information about the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.

A woman living in Perugia, the city in Italy where Ms Kercher was stabbed to death while studying abroad, tipped off police about the Bulgarian. Meredith's murder attracted huge media attention in both Britain and America - with her roommate Amanda Knox convicted and then definitively acquitted of the crime during a long-running legal saga. Giuliano Mignini, the prosecutor who led the murder investigation, revealed this weekend that a "reliable source" had led them to identify a new suspect. Mignini has said repeatedly that he believes more people were involved in the murder and sexual assault of Ms Kercher, for which Ivorian drifter Rudy Guede was convicted in October 2008.

Giuliano Mignini (pictured in 2011), the prosecutor who led the murder investigation, revealed this weekend that a "reliable source" had led them to identify a new suspect. Picture: Getty

The prosecutor told Italian newspaper La Stampa that the Bulgarian woman had fled Italy days after Meredith's murder. According to the Telegraph, she was in Perugia at the time of the killing and it is not clear what her business was in the town, whether she knew Ms Kercher or Ms Knox, nor her involvement in the case. The prosecutor has stressed that the person of interest may not be a suspect in the case, and instead could be a witness. He told the newspaper that it could be "very important for the whole case" should they find her. Francesco Maresca, the Kercher family's Italian lawyer, told the Ansa news agency: “Once again, after so much time, people are talking about new hypotheses and other people who may have been involved, and on all this the family asks for more information. “We remember once again Meredith’s lovely smile and her happiness at arriving in a country where she should have been studying history, art and beauty and where instead she met her end,” Mr Maresca said.

Amanda Knox (pictured after her 2011 acquittal) was convicted and then definitively acquitted of Meredith's murder during a long-running legal saga. Picture: Getty

Mignini has said repeatedly that he believes more people were involved in the murder and sexual assault of Ms Kercher, for which Ivorian drifter Rudy Guede (centre) was convicted in October 2008. Picture: Getty