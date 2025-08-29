Merseyside’s outgoing Chief Constable has told LBC the people responsible for the violent disorder after the Southport stabbings are the conspiracy theorists pushing disinformation. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Chris Chambers

Merseyside’s outgoing Chief Constable has told LBC the people responsible for the violent disorder after the Southport stabbings are the conspiracy theorists pushing disinformation.

In the wake of the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7 and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, Serena Kennedy's force faced intense criticism for not releasing details of the 17-year-old attacker's background more quickly - with the rumour mill then claiming he was an asylum seeker who was known to MI6. An initial statement said: "A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives". What followed was violence which spread across the country.

As she prepares to leave her role as Chief Constable, Ms Kennedy has been reflecting on that period: “It was an utterly devastating time”, she said. “You just can't begin to imagine. I always think about the families of Elsie, Bebe and Alice and the families of the other ten people that were injured and those little girls who witnessed things that they should never have witnessed before. “It was a really difficult time for the force, for all of our first responders, for our partners and for our communities. There was a lot of criticism in terms of Merseyside Police, but I'm incredibly proud of the officers who on that day ran towards danger, but there was instantly that misinformation and disinformation out there. “The people to blame for the disorder are those conspiracy theorists who were putting out disinformation, completely incorrect information online. It was those people who took the decision to come out onto the streets of Merseyside and commit acts, criminal acts, from the off. "The first brick was thrown at the mosque in Southport 20 minutes after the vigil ended, you know, utterly appalling. And then the hatred shown towards my officers, just disgusting". She later revealed how she had wanted to say more but had been advised by the Crown Prosecution Service not to. A statement on October 29th said: “I am sure you will all appreciate that we need to make sure we do not prejudice any trial. “You may have seen speculation online that the police are deciding to keep things from the public. This is certainly not the case. "We have been given extensive guidance by the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to what we can say publicly to ensure the integrity of the court proceedings are protected, and therefore we are restricted in what we can share with you now, whilst the proceedings are live.”

Looking back, she told LBC: “I have said right from day one, my priority was to get justice for the families of those three little girls and the other people that were affected by what happened, and I was not going to do anything that would undermine the chance of getting a fair trial. Ms Kennedy also revealed how she'd been on the receiving end of vile attacks on social media. She said: "The abuse that I got online last summer was absolutely horrific. "Thousands and thousands and thousands of vile comments, questioning my ability as a chief constable, calling for my resignation, calling for me to be sacked, and my colleagues across the country, both male and female, are subject to that abuse online when they're dealing with a high-profile incident. "However, the difference is that senior females - I say senior female police officers, but also I would say senior females who are in the public view - are subject to very personal abuse as well in terms of their appearance, their sexuality, how they identify, their gender. "That is something very different that our male colleagues don't experience in the same way and with the same voracity and vileness. “In terms of learning to come out of Southport, obviously, there’s the ongoing public inquiry and there will be learning to come out for all of the partners that were involved in that situation. “But also actually in terms of working with the criminal justice system, working with the Home Office, working with the government around, how do we combat misinformation and disinformation in the current climate, when it's so quick for something to take off on social media?” “Let's face it, the majority of the community were absolutely appalled (by what happened) and they were in shock. They were quite rightly grieving, they wanted to come out, they wanted to lay flowers. We are talking around a really small minority who came out and committed acts of violence, criminal damage, real hatred causing that fear within our community”.

