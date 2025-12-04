Nine people have been arrested in early morning raids after police uncovered drugs laboratories on an industrial scale believed to be one of the biggest operations the UK has ever seen.

Ten warrants were executed at residential properties across Merseyside on Wednesday morning by officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

At one property, in Prescot, Merseyside, police used a saw to cut through the front door before detaining a 68-year-old man inside.

He was brought out to a police van wearing shorts and with a jacket over his head, covering his face.

The nine arrests, on suspicion of production of class A and B drugs and conspiracy to supply class A and B, were part of an investigation which began two and a half years ago when police in South Wales detained a Liverpool-based suspect with an estimated £1 million worth of amphetamines.

Inspector Danny Murphy said as part of the operation, warrants were carried out in April 2024 on industrial premises in Bootle and Huyton, one where a tonne of suspected heroin adulterant was found and the other where 550kg of what was believed to be cocaine adulterant was discovered.

