The German Chancellor has insisted his nation and the US are close partners and remain dedicated to denying Iran nuclear weapons.

Friedrich Merz has played down any suggestion of a souring relationship between Berlin and Washington.

In a post on X on Sunday Merz said: "The United States is and will remain Germany‘s most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance. We share a common goal: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons."

His comments follow previous statements which sought to distance NATO and Germany from the Iran War.

In an interview with German Broadcaster ARD on Sunday, Merz also said he accepted that Trump did not share his views on Iran, and that the US still held a vital role in the NATO alliance.

“I have to accept that the American president has a different view on these issues than we do,” he said.

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