Ministers are bracing for fallout as a fresh tranche of documents is set to be published today

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A fresh tranche of documents relating to Peter Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to the US is set to be published today.

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Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador last year after new revelations about the nature of his relationship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light. The Cabinet Office is now set to publish all “electronic communications” between Mandelson and ministers in the build-up to his appointment as US ambassador. This includes messages exchanged with ministers, civil servants and special advisers while he served as ambassador from February to September last year. The files are expected to run over 1,000 pages, and their contents could prove embarrassing for some ministers, with some reports suggesting that comments critical of Sir Keir Starmer are included. Previous files released earlier this year laid bare damning communications between Mandelson and Epstein. Read more: Peter Mandelson's links to China, Russia and Israel flagged by vetting agency Read more: Mandelson 'told Cabinet how to do their jobs', new tranche of files set to reveal

Mandelson denied any wrongdoing over his relationship with the disgraced financier and has issued an apology to Epstein's victims. Former health secretary Wes Streeting has already published his own messages with Lord Mandelson, including discussion of Gaza and criticisms of Sir Keir’s leadership. Last month, it emerged that the Government had withheld a vetting file on Mandelson’s appointment compiled by UK Security Vetting (UKSV) It recommended against granting him the developed vetting necessary for his appointment, but the Foreign Office had given him clearance despite that advice. Top Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins was effectively sacked in April after it emerged he had overruled the advice, with the Prime Minister insisting he was unaware of UKSV’s recommendation.

Sir Keir Starmer pictured with Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence on February 26, 2025 in Washington. Picture: Getty

Reports suggest the latest files will not include Lord Mandelson’s UK Security Vetting (UKSV) summary after the Metropolitan Police asked the Government to withhold the document to avoid jeopardising its investigation into alleged misconduct in public office by the peer. The Government has said it has only withheld documents where requested by the police, and all other documents will be published. Several documents have also been redacted, either to remove personal details such as the names of junior officials, or on national security grounds. Redactions on national security grounds were agreed with Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee following a compromise with MPs to head off a backbench rebellion on the demand for documents. Last month, the committee raised concerns that the Government was applying redactions “too broadly”, and cited the UKSV vetting file as an example of documents being withheld without Parliament granting ministers the “authority” to do so.

Shadow minister Alex Burghart has demanded “full transparency” from the Government. Picture: Getty