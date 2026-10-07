"It's hard to talk," said Messi, whose family watched proudly from the stands alongside some of Argentina's World Cup winners

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi gestures as he speaks following the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Picture: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Lionel Messi delivered one last masterclass in blue and white on Tuesday as Argentina's captain brought the curtain down on his extraordinary 21-year international career by scoring one goal and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

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The 39-year-old's final bow in front of more than 85,000 fans at a packed Monumental stadium was less about football and more a national celebration of Messi's service to the national team. Landmarks across the capital glowed with the team's sky blue and white colours, while fireworks lit up the skies above the heaving stadium as fans poured their hearts into a rendition of Argentina's national anthem. "It's hard to talk," said Messi, whose family watched proudly from the stands alongside some of Argentina's World Cup winners of 1978, 1986 and 2022. Read more: Harry Kane marks record-equalling 125th England cap with brace as Three Lions ease past Czechia Read more: Coco Gauff says she received 'insane' amount of racist abuse after China Open win

A drone light show depicting Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi above the Mas Monumental stadium. Picture: Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (C) reacts in a tribute after the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin. Picture: Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

"There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going through my head. The first thing I think about is my old man," he added, referring to the recent death of his father. "It was a huge source of pride for me to wear this shirt all this time, more than 20 years. "Not coming anymore is going to hurt a lot. I swear, I'd love to keep coming my whole life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you." Hours earlier, a massive No. 10 shirt emblazoned with "Gracias" was unfurled at the National Flag Memorial in Rosario, Messi's hometown.

A drone display featuring Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen at the end of his final match for the national team. Picture: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal from the penalty spot during his final match for the national team. Picture: AP/Photo/Gustavo Garello

As the team bus travelled from the training centre bearing his name, Messi wiped away tears as thousands lined the route. When the teams took the pitch, Benin's captain looked lost for words as he handed Messi a gift and letter during the pre-match handshake. After a goalless first half, Messi supplied the assist for Nicolas Otamendi to tap home Argentina's opener. Otamendi shared 17 years with Messi in the national team, including four World Cups, and was also ending his international career. Messi then set up Nico Paz, one of the players seen as a potential successor for Argentina's No. 10 shirt, to score the second goal.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the international friendly match between Argentina and Benin. Picture: Gabriel Sotelo/FotoArena/Alamy Live News

Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during his final match for the national team. Picture: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko