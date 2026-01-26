The witness stepped in to assist the woman after the man approached the group of three women before attempting to rob and sexually assault them in Camden

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 'heroic witness' who protected three women from a man who attempted to harass and sexual assault them on a London street is being sought by police.

The witness stepped in to assist the woman after the man approached the group of three women before attempting to rob and sexually assault them on Camden High Street at around 08:00am on Wednesday, January 14. Described as a white man with a brown beard, the eye-witness was only discovered after police watched back CCTV footage captured on a nearby camera. Stepping in to assist the women outside Miniso, a shop close to Camden Market at the junction of Camden High Street and Inverness Street, the man was seen to "place himself between the woman and the man". Read more: Man shot in city centre attack as police make six arrests Read more: Tributes paid to British mother, 33, stabbed to death at her home in Spain

The Met have now gone on to praise the man and appealed for him to come forward, insisting he "should be proud of his actions.“ Police have said the witness was wearing a light cream jacket, a green rucksack, dark trousers and brown shoes - and are now appealing for him to come forward and speak with police.

Met appeals for 'heroic witness' to come forward after 'brave' man protects three women from broad daylight attack. Picture: Met Police

He also had on a "distinctive red beanie hat with a yellow logo". Sergeant Max Pennington, who is leading the investigation, said: “This man saw three women being subjected to attention from an intoxicated man that was clearly unwanted. “He could have kept on walking, but instead he repeatedly placed himself between the women and the man, putting his safety on the line to do so. “He didn’t just stop to help, he stayed until he knew the women were safe. He should be proud of his actions.

The witness stepped in to assist the woman after the man approached the group of three women before attempting to rob and sexually assault them on Camden High Street. Picture: Google