Met appeals for 'heroic witness' to come forward after 'brave' man protects three women from broad daylight attack
The witness stepped in to assist the woman after the man approached the group of three women before attempting to rob and sexually assault them in Camden
A 'heroic witness' who protected three women from a man who attempted to harass and sexual assault them on a London street is being sought by police.
Listen to this article
The witness stepped in to assist the woman after the man approached the group of three women before attempting to rob and sexually assault them on Camden High Street at around 08:00am on Wednesday, January 14.
Described as a white man with a brown beard, the eye-witness was only discovered after police watched back CCTV footage captured on a nearby camera.
Stepping in to assist the women outside Miniso, a shop close to Camden Market at the junction of Camden High Street and Inverness Street, the man was seen to "place himself between the woman and the man".
Read more: Man shot in city centre attack as police make six arrests
Read more: Tributes paid to British mother, 33, stabbed to death at her home in Spain
The Met have now gone on to praise the man and appealed for him to come forward, insisting he "should be proud of his actions.“
Police have said the witness was wearing a light cream jacket, a green rucksack, dark trousers and brown shoes - and are now appealing for him to come forward and speak with police.
He also had on a "distinctive red beanie hat with a yellow logo".
Sergeant Max Pennington, who is leading the investigation, said: “This man saw three women being subjected to attention from an intoxicated man that was clearly unwanted.
“He could have kept on walking, but instead he repeatedly placed himself between the women and the man, putting his safety on the line to do so.
“He didn’t just stop to help, he stayed until he knew the women were safe. He should be proud of his actions.
“We want to thank him for his heroic actions but also believe he is a key witness who has important information which could assist with our investigation.
“If he sees this, I’d urge him to come forward. If anyone else sees this and knows his identity, please get in touch with us or encourage him to do so.”
Police have appealed to anyone else who was in or near Camden High Street at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious and have asked anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and providing the reference 01/7057429/26.