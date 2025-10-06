Officers broke up the major criminal network, which was believed to have smuggled up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China over the past 12 months

Officers broke up the major criminal network, which is believed to have smuggled up to 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China over the past 12 months. Picture: Met Police

By Frankie Elliott

An international phone smuggling gang has been busted by the Metropolitan Police after officers seized thousands of stolen devices in the force's largest-ever operation to tackle London's phone theft crisis.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in north-east London on suspicion of handling stolen goods on September 23. Picture: Met Police

Commander Andrew Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling phone theft, said: "This is the largest crackdown on mobile phone theft and robbery in the UK in the most extraordinary set of operations of this kind that the Met has ever undertaken." The near year-long investigation began last December, when a box containing around a thousand iPhones being shipped to Hong Kong was found at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport. Officers discovered almost all of the phones had been stolen. As a result, Operation Echosteep was launched, and specialist detectives – who would ordinarily investigate armed robberies and drug smuggling – were brought in to track down the suspects. They intercepted further shipments and used forensics found on the packages to identify two men. Detectives carried out further enquiries over the following months as more packages were sent out of the country. Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in north-east London on suspicion of handling stolen goods on September 23. They were subsequently charged and remanded in custody. When officers searched their car, a number of phones were found and around 2,000 more devices were found at properties linked to the suspects.

When officers searched their car, a number of phones were found, and around 2,000 more devices were discovered at properties linked to the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Mark Gavin, the senior investigating officer for Operation Echosteep, said the criminals had targeted Apple products because of their "profitability overseas". "We discovered street thieves were being paid up to £300 per handset and uncovered evidence of devices being sold for up to $5,000 in China," he said. Further enquires also uncovered details of some of the street-level offenders involved in phone thefts and robberies. Over the past week, a further 15 arrests were made on suspicion of theft, handling stolen goods and conspiracy to steal. More than 30 suspected devices were also found during searches at 28 properties across London and Hertfordshire. "Finding the original shipment of phones was the starting point for an investigation which uncovered an international smuggling gang which we believe could have been responsible for exporting up to 40 per cent of all the phones stolen in London," Det Insp Gavin said. "Behind every one of those phones is a victim. People keep their lives on their phones, and it can be heartbreaking when they’re stolen. "We heard from people who had lost photos of deceased relatives and others who were violently assaulted during robberies."

The criminals had targeted Apple products because of their “profitability overseas”. Picture: Met Police