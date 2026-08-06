The officer, referred to as NX121, will not face disciplinary proceedings after Mr Kaba was shot dead in 2022

By Alex Storey

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has called for faster misconduct investigations into officers after the Sergeant who killed Chris Kaba had to wait nearly four years for his case to be dropped.

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Sir Mark Rowley on LBC. Picture: LBC

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Mark described the decision as a "great relief" and welcomed a Home Office review into the delays. He said: "You could see the weight of this on his shoulders and I understand the weight on his family. "It's massive pressure to carry this for this period of time when you go out and do your job and have to do something very difficult. "Of course it's tragic. No operation starts with the intent of taking a life, that's never going to be the intent. "Sadly, on rare occasions when you're confronting dangerous and violent people, the officers have no choice.

Chris Kaba was fatally shot in 2022 on Streatham Hill in London. Picture: PA

"We understand there needs to be an investigation, a life has been taken, but this shouldn't take four years to get to this point. "I wouldn't criticise the IOPC on this, they've got to the right answer, [but] we have a very complicated regulatory framework that creates delays and all sorts of problems. "The Home Office have commissioned a review of that which starts shortly, which I think is a really good opportunity to make this more pragmatic so we can get to the right answers quickly. "Regardless of Chris Kaba's criminal history, his family have lost a loved one and they deserve an answer quickly as well. So I think for everyone involved, a better system that works more quickly is vital."

Some armed officers handed in their weapons in protest after it was announced the officer would face an investigation. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the affects on the officers, he added: "It's your whole life's on hold. "I speak to officers who are under investigation who, because their career is at risk, can't get a mortgage. "They can't move, they're delaying marriages, and if that's four months then that's tolerable. "But we had an officer finally cleared at end of last year after ten years sort of having his whole life in limbo. What that has done to him and his family is just unconscionable." After being cleared at court, the IOPC had initially ruled that Mr Blake should face a gross misconduct hearing which prompted a number of firearms officers to hand in their weapons in protest.

A vigil being held on the third anniversary of Chris Kaba's death. Picture: Alamy