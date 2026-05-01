Met chief defends 'extraordinary' Golders Green police response after criticism from Zack Polanski
It comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to the Green Party leader that he was “disappointed” by his remarks
Sir Mark Rowley has defended two hero officers who apprehended a knifeman in Golders Green, telling LBC that they were forced to make a "split-second" decision to protect the public amid fears of an explosive device.
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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he Metropolitan Police Commissioner praised the "extraordinary" actions of the arresting officers, adding it was a split second decision that often forces officers to "act as they best see fit".
He said their focus in that instant is solely on “neutralising” the suspect and preventing any further danger to the public given the possible threat of an explosive device on his person.
Sir Mark also issued a call for public support of the officers, saying: “Can you imagine being in that situation without a firearm?"
"I need officers to see they need my support and public support for that," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari.
His comments come after the Met chief said that Green Party leader Zack Polanski sharing a post about the arrest of the Golders Green terror suspect will have a “chilling effect”.
Read more: Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after two men stabbed in Golders Green attack
Read more: Met considering ban on pro-Palestine marches in wake of Golders Green attack - as Rowley clashes with Polanski
Mr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered.
The suspect, who has since been identified as 45-year-old Essa Suleiman, a Somalian-born British national, had just allegedly stabbed Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76.
Suleiman has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.
The 45-year-old, of Camberwell, south London, was also charged with attempted murder in relation to a separate incident in Great Dover Street in Southwark earlier the same day.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to Mr Polanski that he was “disappointed” by his remarks, adding that the post was “inaccurate and misinformed”.
Sir Mark said that the officers “are nothing short of extraordinary”, saying: “Without their efforts to stop him I dread to think what the outcome could have been.”
He added: “London’s Jewish communities are scared.
“Apprehending violent and dangerous criminals is a full contact and messy task which may appear shocking to observers with little experience of policing in the real world.”— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 30, 2026
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley writes to Zack Polanski. pic.twitter.com/qqT0OzERjD
“They have experienced a series of targeted attacks on the community, and they expect our officers to act, protect them.
“That is exactly what our officers did yesterday. Your decision to criticise these officers, using your public profile and reach will have a chilling effect.”
It came after Polanski faced a wave of criticism from Conservative and Labour politicians over the post.
Labour MP Jonathan Hinder said: "This is so telling. Polanski hates the brave police officers who stopped this. He's more concerned about the antisemitic terrorist with a knife in his hand! Isn't that right Zack Polanski?
Neil O'Brien, a Conservative MP, added: "As usual, the Greens' sympathies are with the terrorist rather than the brave police officers stopping him."
Labour MP David Taylor said: "Zack Polanski's sympathy for a marauding antisemitic terrorist rather than his victims shows why his Green Party is so dangerous.
"How can anyone watch that video from Golders Green and not feel proud of the way those brave police officers wrestled with the attacker who would not let go of his knife?"
The footage in question relates to bodycam footage, released by the Metropolitan Police showing the attacker holding a knife as he advanced towards police officers.
Two officers fired Tasers and the suspect, who was wearing a blue puffer jacket and a rucksack, eventually collapsed to the ground.
They could be heard urgently shouting “get down on the ground” and “take the Taser”.
Once the suspect was on the ground, one of the officers knelt on top of him, while the other continued to use his Taser and more police surrounded them.The officer, still on his feet, repeatedly yelled “drop the knife”, “drop the f****** knife” while the suspect struggled on the floor.
A plain-clothed man, possibly a member of the Jewish community security team, eventually wrenched the knife from the suspect’s hand.
A Green Party spokesperson told LBC: "Zack has seen the video like everyone else, and doesn't know the full picture and knows it was a very difficult situation for the authorities, but we do need to understand more about the response."
The man suspected of stabbing two Jewish people in Golders Green has since been named as Essa Suleiman.
Suleiman, 45, a Somali-born British national, was arrested on Wednesday following the attack.
The UK National Threat Level has now been raised from substantial to severe, meaning another terror attack is highly likely in the next six months.