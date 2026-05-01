It comes after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to the Green Party leader that he was “disappointed” by his remarks

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley made the comments following the Golders Green attack. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Mark Rowley has defended two hero officers who apprehended a knifeman in Golders Green, telling LBC that they were forced to make a "split-second" decision to protect the public amid fears of an explosive device.

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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he Metropolitan Police Commissioner praised the "extraordinary" actions of the arresting officers, adding it was a split second decision that often forces officers to "act as they best see fit". He said their focus in that instant is solely on “neutralising” the suspect and preventing any further danger to the public given the possible threat of an explosive device on his person. Sir Mark also issued a call for public support of the officers, saying: “Can you imagine being in that situation without a firearm?" "I need officers to see they need my support and public support for that," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari. His comments come after the Met chief said that Green Party leader Zack Polanski sharing a post about the arrest of the Golders Green terror suspect will have a “chilling effect”. Read more: Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after two men stabbed in Golders Green attack Read more: Met considering ban on pro-Palestine marches in wake of Golders Green attack - as Rowley clashes with Polanski

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (left) during a meeting with representatives from criminal justice agencies at number 10 Downing Street following the attack. Picture: Alamy

Mr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered. The suspect, who has since been identified as 45-year-old Essa Suleiman, a Somalian-born British national, had just allegedly stabbed Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76. Suleiman has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday. The 45-year-old, of Camberwell, south London, was also charged with attempted murder in relation to a separate incident in Great Dover Street in Southwark earlier the same day.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was dissapointed in Zack Polanski. Picture: Getty

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to Mr Polanski that he was “disappointed” by his remarks, adding that the post was “inaccurate and misinformed”. Sir Mark said that the officers “are nothing short of extraordinary”, saying: “Without their efforts to stop him I dread to think what the outcome could have been.” He added: “London’s Jewish communities are scared.

“Apprehending violent and dangerous criminals is a full contact and messy task which may appear shocking to observers with little experience of policing in the real world.”



Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley writes to Zack Polanski. pic.twitter.com/qqT0OzERjD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 30, 2026

“They have experienced a series of targeted attacks on the community, and they expect our officers to act, protect them. “That is exactly what our officers did yesterday. Your decision to criticise these officers, using your public profile and reach will have a chilling effect.” It came after Polanski faced a wave of criticism from Conservative and Labour politicians over the post. Labour MP Jonathan Hinder said: "This is so telling. Polanski hates the brave police officers who stopped this. He's more concerned about the antisemitic terrorist with a knife in his hand! Isn't that right Zack Polanski? Neil O'Brien, a Conservative MP, added: "As usual, the Greens' sympathies are with the terrorist rather than the brave police officers stopping him." Labour MP David Taylor said: "Zack Polanski's sympathy for a marauding antisemitic terrorist rather than his victims shows why his Green Party is so dangerous. "How can anyone watch that video from Golders Green and not feel proud of the way those brave police officers wrestled with the attacker who would not let go of his knife?"