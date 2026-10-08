The head of the Met police has defended the arrest of a man accused of being the infamous 'Putney pusher' who later took his own life.

"The family are saying 'Met, you were unreasonable, he was obviously innocent.'

"Every criminal suspect, of course they are under pressure. That is obvious. I'm not going to apologise for that.

Sir Mark told Nick Ferrari: "The family have complained. We have a duty to think about that complaint.

Sir Mark Rowley was asked on LBC this morning about the whether the force put 'immense pressure' on suspect banker Nicholas Brandram, who took his own life in September following his arrest earlier this year.

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"I'm not saying I necessarily agree with that, but we've got to review and look at their complaint alongside continuing the investigation.

Asked why DNA evidence had not been made available, Sir Mark said: "The DNA is not as significant as has been presented.

"The absence of DNA is not going to be the most definitive issue."

Asked whether the Putney Pusher could still be at large, Sir Mark said: "We are investigating the case. We had a suspect, he died. The family have complained. We are investigating the case. Let us work it through."

Mr Brandram was found dead at his home earlier this month after taking his own life. He was found dead by his brother-in-law after missing a family meal.

Mr Brandram had been arrested in June on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident of May 2017, when a woman was shoved into the road by a jogger. His family say he was not involved.

Former banker Mr Brandram was found unresponsive inside his West London home in Chiswick, on September 15.

The Met referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its contact with Mr Brandram, who was released under investigation following his arrest.

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The force said on September 17 that its investigation into the Putney Bridge incident remains “ongoing” following the death of Mr Brandram.

Last month, the IOPC said: “We received a mandatory referral from the Metropolitan Police on 16 September relating to prior contact officers had with Nicholas Brandram, who was sadly declared deceased on 15 September.

“After carefully considering the referral, we have decided that an investigation is required and that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards should conduct it.

“We have recommended the review considers matters including the necessity and proportionality of arrest, what engagement was there with the media and considerations made in relation to Mr Brandram’s welfare and the relevant policy.

“Should the investigation conclude without identifying any potential misconduct for any officer involved, the force’s final investigation report must be submitted to the IOPC for review, to ensure independent oversight.”

Mr Brandram's family said a Metropolitan Police investigation into its handling of the case needs to be “thorough, independent and unflinching in establishing what went wrong”.

The impact of suicide reaches far and wide. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org for more information.