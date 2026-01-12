There were 97 homicides in the capital in 2025, down 11 per cent from 109 in 2024

Sir Mark Rowley speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has hailed the "extraordinary" progress in tackling homicides in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The number of homicides recorded in London has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade, new figures show. Sir Mark told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the last figures are "fantastic news", but recognised "every homicide is one too many". He said: "When people question the safety of London, where cities like Paris and Milan and Toronto are 50% higher than London in their homicide rates, cities like Brussels, Berlin and New York are nearly three times the amount. "And then you could have Houston or Philadelphia that are ten times the amount. So it's quite remarkable." Read more: Police accused of ‘standing by’ as protesters targeted Israeli restaurant in Notting Hill Read more: ‘London is safe’, police boss declares, moments after officers ‘find zombie knife under gangster’s bed’

The number of homicides recorded in London has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade, new figures show. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There were 97 homicides in the capital in 2025, down 11 per cent from 109 in 2024, according to data released by the Metropolitan Police. This is also the lowest number recorded since 95 homicides 11 years ago, in 2014. According to the Met, despite London’s growing population in the last decade, last year had the lowest homicide rate per capita on record – 1.1 per 100,000.

Sir Mark attributed the falling homicide rate to two things: targeting the most dangerous men and gangs, and bearing down on overall crime. He told LBC: "We're now arresting a thousand people more a month than we were a couple of years ago, even in a smaller organisation, using clever technology like facial recognition to do that. "So targeting the most dangerous, arresting more criminals overall, is generating this fantastic result for London and I'm really proud of what my men and women have done." The Met said its work tackling homicide has been particularly strong in curbing violence among young people, with the fewest number of victims aged under 25 this century, and a 73 per cent decrease in the number of teenage victims since 2021, dropping from 30 to eight in 2025.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy