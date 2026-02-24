A chief inspector in the Metropolitan Police has been sacked for driving police cars with blue lights and sirens despite not being trained to do so.

Chief Inspector Andrew Du put people and other police officers at risk when he drove a marked police car at excessive speed and activated the blue lights and sirens, Scotland Yard said.

This happened at least once when he did not have training or authorisation.

He told colleagues and managers he was qualified to drive a high-performance police car, but he only had basic driver status, meaning he was not able or permitted to drive on blue lights and at high speeds.

Mr Du also said he had been part of the Met’s firearms command, but had in fact never served in that unit, the force said.

