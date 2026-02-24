Met chief inspector sacked over driving on blue lights without training
The chief inspector was found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour.
A chief inspector in the Metropolitan Police has been sacked for driving police cars with blue lights and sirens despite not being trained to do so.
Listen to this article
Chief Inspector Andrew Du put people and other police officers at risk when he drove a marked police car at excessive speed and activated the blue lights and sirens, Scotland Yard said.
This happened at least once when he did not have training or authorisation.
He told colleagues and managers he was qualified to drive a high-performance police car, but he only had basic driver status, meaning he was not able or permitted to drive on blue lights and at high speeds.
Mr Du also said he had been part of the Met’s firearms command, but had in fact never served in that unit, the force said.
Read more: Clumsy drug dealer behind bars after dropping cocaine stash in front of police
Read more: ‘Serious, systemic failure’: Police blunder left Nottingham killer free for 10 months before attacks
The chief inspector, who had been based at the Central North Command Unit, was found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour, which amounted to gross misconduct – so serious it was decided he must be fired immediately.
At his disciplinary hearing, which concluded on Monday, Mr Du was also placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.
Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Central North area, said: “Chief Inspector Du’s actions fell far below the standard people rightly expect from Met officers.
“Londoners need to be able to trust that officers are qualified to carry out their roles safely and in accordance with training. Leaders in the Met must uphold the highest standards and lead by example.”