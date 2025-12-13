Businesses need to do more to catch shoplifters, the country’s most senior police officer has claimed

Sir Mark Rowley claims some stores are failing to share CCTV evidence or support staff in giving statements. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

The head of the Metropolitan Police has said retailers need to "step up" and "do better" when it comes to helping the police catch shoplifters.

Sir Mark Rowley said the retail sector was right to be "cross" with the police for failing to do enough to tackle store thefts two years ago, but said they have since "doubled down" on their efforts and have made progress. The Met commissioner is now calling for stores to work with the police more, commenting that "this is a team game".

Sir Mark said in London over the last year, the police have "really doubled down" on the issue of shoplifting, adding: "We're making a lot of progress, but I need to challenge back now to the retail sector. They now need to do better." He recently told The Telegraph that the Met had dealt with one particular incident where private security staff had been messaging shoplifters or street robbers to tell them when it was "clear" and "helping them commit their criminality". He said some stores have refused to pass on CCTV video or images of thieves to police, and others would refuse to let their staff have time off to provide witness statements to the police or attend court to give evidence. Sir Mark also said some retailers have been "very supportive". "They can give them time to give a statement and they will pay them work time to go to court. Others won't do any of that," he added. "So if they're not prepared to roll up their sleeves as corporate victims, it's going to be tough for us to make progress."

The Met police have deployed vans that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) Facial Recognition (FI) technology to spot persons of interest. Picture: Alamy