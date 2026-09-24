Sir Mark Rowley said his officers were left feeling “hamstrung” by making “unfathomable decisions” to grant the most prolific offenders bail.

By Ella Bennett

Pressure to cut the number of prisoners on remand has led to “dangerous and prolific offenders” being granted bail, Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has said.

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His comments come as it was revealed a paedophile was allowed to return to his flat that overlooked a children’s playground. Zafer Dogan was jailed on Thursday for two years and four months after he was convicted of taking thousands of pictures of women and girls, before using AI technology to turn them into nude images for his own sexual gratification. But despite protests from the police and prosecutors, he was bailed back to his flat in Enfield, north London, forcing one family who had fallen victim to his crimes to move into temporary accommodation. Following the 32-year-old’s sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley took the unusual step of publicly criticising the justice system. Read more: Man jailed for using AI to make thousands of explicit images of women and children Read more: Man jailed for two years after throwing plastic bottle and swearing at police during Portsmouth anti-migrant protest

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley making a statement outside Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

He said it was leaving his officers feeling “hamstrung” by making “unfathomable decisions” to grant the most prolific offenders bail. Speaking outside the court after he attended the sentencing, he said: “The children should be put first, not the paedophile. “The pressure to reduce the remand population has contributed to more dangerous and prolific offenders being granted bail routinely despite strong submissions from the police and CPS. “Victims are left fearful, and communities are left feeling less safe, and confidence in the justice system is undermined. “It’s little surprise that increasing them as a victims choose not to continue their case after it initially reaches his court.” A Government spokesperson said the law is “clear” and should be used to “protect victims, witnesses and the public while investigations and court proceedings are ongoing”. Remand and bail decisions are made by independent judges or magistrates.

The arrest of Zafer Dogan, who has been jailed for two years and four months for using AI to make nude images of children. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, the court heard how Dogan, who worked as a mechanic, took photos of adults and children going about their “daily business” without their knowledge before using AI software to digitally alter them into sexually-explicit images. He had previously pleaded guilty to multiple image offences, including making indecent images of children, having been arrested on July 16 on suspicion of offences involving indecent images of children. Prosecutor Sarah Gabay said investigators discovered “thousands of images of women and children which seem to have been taken without their consent or their knowledge”. Ms Gabay said they were “going about their daily business” in the photographs, which included pictures of children on climbing frames. According to the police, Dogan had taken more than 5,000 images, many of which were from his bedroom window which overlooked a playground. The court was told photos of 33 adult women and two children – aged seven and 13 – were “digitally altered” using AI software to create sexualised content. Dogan was arrested again on August 4 and the following day he was charged and remanded by police. The defendant appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on August 6 and accepted all the charges against him. According to the prosecutor, Dogan has “been on conditional bail throughout these proceedings”. Dogan gave no comment interviews after both arrests, the court heard. The court heard victim impact statements from the mothers of Dogan’s two child victims, who have been kept anonymous for legal reasons. The mother of the 13-year-old victim described feeling as if she had been “punched in the gut” when police officers told her what had happened. She added: “I’m really worried that my daughter’s photos are online and other paedophiles have them.” The mother of the seven-year-old victim described feeling “helpless”, adding: “Our lives will never be the same again and I can’t do anything about it all because one man exploited my child.”

Dogan gave no comment interviews after both arrests, the court heard. Picture: Met Police