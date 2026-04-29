The police chief was taking questions in Golders Green on Wednesday afternoon after a terrorist incident had been declared following the double stabbing

By Frankie Elliott

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has been heckled while speaking at the scene where two Jewish men were stabbed in north London.

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The police chief was taking questions in Golders Green on Wednesday afternoon after a terrorist incident had been declared following the double stabbing. Sir Mark struggled to give answers as bystanders shouted "shame on you" and called on him to resign following a string of alleged attacks on London's Jewish community in recent months. Read more: Moment police bring down Golders Green knifeman with Taser after stabbing two Jewish people near synagogue Read more: LIVE - Golders Green double stabbing declared a terrorist incident

It came as his police force said it was working with security services after a knifeman stabbed two men, aged 76 and 34, shortly after 11am. The force said "one of the lines of inquiry is whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London". The male suspect, aged 45, also attempted to stab police officers before he was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victims, who are both understood to be members of the orthodox community, are in a stable condition. Addressing the media, Sir Mark said the suspect had a history of serious violence and mental health issues. He went on to call the incident "another horrendous act of violence directed against our Jewish communities", adding that his thoughts were with the two British Jews attacked. The commissioner also paid tribute to the police officers who first arrived at the scene, as they were not armed and "feared" the suspect was carrying an "explosive device". "Without their bravery I doubt to think what the outcome could have been," he said.

Sir Mark Rowley makes a statement to the media at the scene of the Golders Green stabbing. Picture: Getty

Sir Mark Rowley speaks to the media at the scene in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy