Palestine supporters, including from Defend Our Juries, rally outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the first day of a Home Office appeal against an earlier High Court ruling that the ban on Palestine Action was unlawful. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Metropolitan Police are now set to review whether pro-Palestine marches can go ahead in the wake of the Golders Green attack - as the head of the force clashed with Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

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The Met said police will be assessing events across the country the wake of the stabbings and the UK terrorism threat level being raised to “severe”. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer – who is facing calls to ban pro-Palestine marches – backed the prosecution of people at such events chanting “globalise the intifada”. The Stop the War Coalition is planning a major demonstration in London on May 16 to mark Nakba Day, commemorating the 1948 displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel. The group has described attempts to link recent attacks with marches as “false”. Asked about upcoming marches, head of Counter Terrorism Policing Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “As part of our review into the change in the threat level, policing will be reviewing all events across the country.” Read more: Synagogue evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in North London Read more: More than 1,000 homes evacuated as unexploded World War Two bomb to be detonated

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has clashed with the Met over their use of tactics to subdue an attacker. Picture: Alamy

In a rare intervention on Thursday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley criticised Mr Polanski for retweeting an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered. Sir Mark Rowley said he was “disappointed”, adding that the post was “inaccurate and misinformed”. “Your decision to criticise these officers, using your public profile and reach will have a chilling effect,” he added.

Flags of Palestine fly during a Palestine Action protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the government appeals the high court ruling that the ban on the activist group Palestine Action is unlawful. Picture: Alamy

A Green Party spokesperson said Mr Polanski “knows it was a very difficult situation for the authorities”. Scotland Yard has declined to comment on a Channel 4 News report that the suspect – named earlier as Essa Suleiman – left a psychiatric hospital run by South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust in recent days. He was born in Somalia and came to the UK legally as a child in the 1990s, and was reported to Prevent, the Government’s anti-extremism programme, in 2020 but the case was closed the same year.

Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, left, listens to Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting following Wednesday's stabbing of two Jewish men in the Golders Green neighborhood in north London. Picture: Alamy