The project has helped the Met seize more than 2,500 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in 2026

The project has helped the Met seize more than 2,500 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in 2026. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

New testing kits are being rolled out by the Metropolitan Police to crack down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters, with a record number of the vehicles seized so far in 2026.

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The Met seized 29 e-bikes and seven e-scooters by Tottenham Court Road Station on Friday as part of Operation Lexand, which specifically targeted illegal electric two-wheelers as part of a wider Met initiative to tackle phone theft and neighbourhood crime. It is the seventh such operation in London this year, with five more scheduled through the summer. The project has helped the Met seize more than 2,500 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in 2026, surpassing the 2,241 seized in the entirety of 2025. To help efficiently test if a vehicle is illegal, new technology was used to measure whether they could propel themselves faster than 15.5mph through electrically assisted pedals, batteries or throttles. Read more: Officers seriously injured in police boat crash were responding to ‘person in water’ Read more: Former police inspector jailed for 10 years over strip-search sex offences

Policer officers at the junction between Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street in London, seize e-bikes to be tested with `rolling road´ technology to check their speed at the roadside. Picture: PA

Officers were stationed at two stop sites close to Tottenham Court Road Station – a location with a disproportionately high amount of e-bike traffic owing to higher crime rates and phone theft – with officers in plain clothing assisting to pull over users and test the bike’s speed. If they were found to be too fast, and drivers were not properly licensed or insured, the bikes were taken away to be impounded – with owners given 14 days to provide the correct documentation before vehicles are stripped for recyclable parts and destroyed. Each test took around a minute and drivers were held up for no more than 15 minutes, with police facing minimal disruption from pulled-over riders and passers-by during the two hours a Press Association reporter observed on Friday morning. Commander Neerav Patel, who was overseeing the operation, spoke to PA as bikes were being tested. He said: “We’ve heard loud and clear that Londoners are fed up of the criminal and antisocial use of e-bikes.

“We recognise that the use of e-bikes [can be] perfectly legitimate, but there are a vast number of people intent on using e-bikes for criminal and anti-social uses. "We know that e-bikes are used in phone snatches, particularly in this part of London.” Two arrests were made during the operation, including one for assaulting an emergency worker and another for public order offences, theft and recall to prison. The Met is one of just two police forces in the country, alongside Nottinghamshire, to deploy the “rolling roads” technology. They have two Dynostar and two more portable Wenger test kits that act as treadmills to quickly determine whether a vehicle is legally compliant. Officers can pull over bikes they suspect to be non-compliant, with common red flags being speed, the use of throttles that enable users to travel at speed without pedalling and big, potentially strapped-on batteries. Commander Patel added: “We’ll stop riders that we have a reasonable suspicion over the bike, which will be put into the device.

Officers target illegally modified e-bikes suspected of failing to comply with UK regulations governing electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs), as seized bicycles are loaded onto a recovery vehicle. Picture: Alamy

“This is no different to somebody jumping on a motorcycle without license, without any safety gear, without any insurance as far as the law’s concerned.” The Met said the crackdown was having success both statistically and with public response. Commander Patel said: “What we are doing is clearly working. Phone theft in the West End, increasingly perpetrated by thieves riding illegal e-bikes, has nearly halved. We’ll continue to do everything we can to makeLondon an even safer city for everyone to enjoy.” Superintendent Luke Baldock, who was Mr Patel’s second-in-command on the operation, told PA: “Usually we get a lot of grief when we’re out like this but it’s been night and day. “Just speaking to the members of the public passing by, everyone is saying thank goodness you’re doing something about this. We took a roadshow to all of the 32 boroughs and one of the main issues the public always complained about was speed bikes.