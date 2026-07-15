Jason Grafham is accused of showing photocopies of the pictures of where Sally Anne Bowman’s body was found in Croydon in 2005 without a policing reason to do so

Sally Anne Bowman was murdered and raped by Mark Dixie in 2005. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A Met detective involved in the investigation into the rape and murder of a young woman more than 20 years ago showed colleagues crime scene photographs for “entertainment and bragging rights”, a misconduct hearing was told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jason Grafham is accused of showing photocopies of the pictures of where Sally Anne Bowman’s body was found in Croydon in 2005 without a policing reason to do so. The tribunal also heard that he made a string of sexually inappropriate remarks to three colleagues between March and December 2024. Police misconduct hearings cannot oblige non-employees to attend, and Mr Grafham, who retired last Friday July 10, was not present. Mark Scrutton, representing Mr Grafham as a member of the Police Federation, told the hearing at Palestra House, Southwark, south London, that the former detective admitted three allegations of sexually inappropriate remarks. Read more: Police officers in England and Wales to receive 3.5% pay rise, government set to announce Read more: Police hunt man after woman dragged to floor in attempted rape on Tube train

The tribunal was told by a witness, named only as Miss C, that it had become a “running joke” how frequently Mr Grafham had mentioned the case to colleagues. Picture: Alamy

He also denied a further two allegations of sexually inappropriate remarks, and three allegations of derogatory and/or discriminatory remarks. The hearing was told Mr Grafham, who was based in the Central Specialist Crime: Major Inquiries unit was said to have been “proud” of his involvement as an exhibits officer in the Sally Anne Bowman case, talking about it frequently in both formal and informal capacities. Ms Bowman’s body was found naked in a pool of blood in the early hours of 25 September 2005 after she was “mutilated and raped repeatedly” as she lay dead or dying. Mark Dixie was found guilty of rape and murder in 2008 and jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years. After multiple officers in Mr Grafham’s team reported he had told colleagues he had photos of the crime scene, and even showed one colleague the pictures, his desk was searched on December 23 2024 and “extremely graphic” photocopies were seized from a locked cabinet in his desk drawer. The tribunal was told by a witness, named only as Miss C, that it had become a “running joke” how frequently Mr Grafham had mentioned the case to colleagues.

Ms Bowman’s body was found naked in a pool of blood in the early hours of 25 September 2005. Picture: Alamy

Miss C told the hearing she thought Mr Grafham was a “reconstituted dinosaur” who believed he was a “legend in his own lifetime”. She added: “That job featured highly in his mind because it was very high profile. “Every time he got a cold case through, he said ‘run it through Mark Dixie’s fluid in case it was him’, and I just thought ‘let it go’.” Asked whether the photos were being used for training, she said: “Not in a professional way, no. More of an old war story.” Another witness, named only as Miss B, who did not see the photocopies of the photographs herself, said in a written statement that she thought Mr Grafham was showing them for “entertainment and bragging rights”.

Ms Bowman’s father, Paul Bowman, and her mother, Linda, campaigned for justice after the murder of the 18-year-old British model. Picture: Alamy