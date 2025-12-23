Earlier this month, the force said it would not launch a criminal investigation into the claims that the former duke asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew.

By Rebecca Henrys

The Metropolitan Police contacted the FBI last month to inquire whether there were any ongoing investigations related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails show.

In an email, dated November 10, a detective chief inspector from the Met said they were “reviewing” alleged efforts by Andrew to get information on Virginia Giuffre through his protection officers, human trafficking allegations and flight logs concerning Epstein’s trips to the UK. The Met officer said a colleague had done work with the FBI in 2021 concerning Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Earlier this month, the force said it would not launch a criminal investigation into the claims that the former duke asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to dig up dirt on Ms Giuffre. The email from the officer followed documents released by the US House Oversight Committee and an interview request from Democrats on the committee to the former duke. Read more: Epstein Files reveal email to Ghislaine 'from Balmoral' asking for 'inappropriate friends' Read more: New Epstein Files 'contain untrue and sensationalist claims' against Trump, US Justice Department says

The family of Virginia Giuffre has described the fact that her memoir has sold one million copies worldwide as a "bittersweet moment".

It read: “I am a DCI in the Met Police in London, and have been given your contact details by (another DCI) who I understand did some work with you back in 2021 in relation to the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. “As you may be aware, there has been significant media reporting in the UK about (former) Prince Andrew and his activities both with (redacted) and efforts he has allegedly made to get information about her through his protection officers. “The UK media also appear to be in possession of certain material from the Oversight Committee, including flight manifests from when JE arrived in the UK with other passengers and further allegations around trafficking etc. “I am reviewing these allegations, and wanted to enquire if you still had any active investigations in relation to this matter, and if your team had any involvement in the Oversight Committee hearings and any material being presented there.”

Andrew has been stripped of his titles over his ties to Epstein.

Further documents from the “Epstein files” have been published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), including emails which showed how US lawyers believed there were “various factual inaccuracies” in Andrew’s accounts during their probe into Epstein. The internal communications came during a public row between the former duke and US prosecutors over his cooperation with their requests for an interview. Andrew’s legal team had released a statement before the June 2020 email in which they said he had on “at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness” to the DoJ. An unnamed lawyer from New York told former southern district of New York attorney Geoff Berman on June 8 2020: “Geoff — as discussed, I’ve put together a short proposed statement responding to the press release issued by Prince Andrew’s counsel this morning. “If we do issue something in response, as you’ll see, I would recommend we keep it short and forward looking, rather than trying to rehash all of the various factual inaccuracies in his account of the past.”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein together in 1997.

Mr Berman went on to publicly accuse the former duke of attempting to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate”. Other documents included anonymous tips concerning Andrew, in which one claimed there had been “paedophilia organised by JE for Prince Andrew”. Another tip claimed the former prince had hit her with a car and that she was taken to Frogmore Cottage, where Maxwell is alleged to have tortured her with electric shocks. Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier. It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title. US politicians have criticised Andrew for his “silence” after he missed a deadline last month to respond to their request to sit for an interview about Epstein. He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022. The former duke vehemently denies any wrongdoing. Ms Giuffre died aged 41 in April.

The book recounts the moments before this infamous photo was taken with the then-Duke of York with his arm around Ms Giuffre's waist, at Ghislaine Maxwell's London flat.