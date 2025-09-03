Met Commisssioner Sir Mark Rowley has said the force 'shouldn’t be policing toxic culture wars’ after Father Ted creator Graham Linehan was arrested for 'anti-trans posts'. Picture: Alamy/ The Glinner Update

By Josef Al Shemary

Met Commisssioner Sir Mark Rowley has said the force 'shouldn’t be policing toxic culture wars’ after Father Ted creator Graham Linehan was arrested for anti-trans tweets.

Mr Rowley said the police had been "left between a rock and a hard place by successive governments," calling for a change in the law and guidance for officers. It comes after the Irish writer was arrested by five armed officers upon arriving at Heathrow Airport following a flight from Arizona, for sharing anti-trans posts on X. Mr Linehan, 57, said he was arrested immediately after stepping off the plane and escorted to a private area where he was told he was "under arrest for three tweets". Amid criticism that the arrest was an 'over-reach' and stifled free speech, the Met police chief has defended his officers while calling for more clarity on similar cases. In a statement, he said the decision to arrest Linehan was made 'within existing legislation' as it related to inciting violence against a protected group, he 'understands' the debate on "balancing free speech with the risks of inciting violence in the real world."

"Most reasonable people would agree that genuine threats of physical violence against an identified person or group should be acted upon by officers. Such actions can and do have serious and violent real-world implications," he wrote. "But when it comes to lesser cases, where there is ambiguity in terms of intent and harm, policing has been left between a rock and a hard place by successive governments who have given officers no choice but to record such incidents as crimes when they’re reported." But he said the force "shouldn't be policing toxic culture wars debates," and that officers have been left in an "impossible position". "I have offered to provide suggestions to the Home Office on where the law and policy should be clarified," he said. Sir Mark called for "greater clarity and common sense" so the force could "limit the resources we dedicate to tackling online statements to those cases creating real threats in the real world." Earlier on Wednesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC the government wants to see police “policing streets, not policing tweets”. Mr Streeting told the force to focus on neighbourhoods rather than social media posts, as the row between No10 and police rumbles on.

The Health Secretary told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he couldn’t comment on an ongoing case, but that he did want to ‘address the principle’ of people being arrested over social media posts. “When it comes to the challenges facing this country at the moment, particularly on law and order and keeping neighbourhoods safe, the priority is neighbourhood policing,” he said. “We want to see our police policing streets, not policing tweets". On Wednesday, Mr Streeting opened the door to changing the law in response to the row surrounding Linehan’s arrest. The Father Ted creator shared the tweets after his arrest. One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.” Another was a picture of a trans rally with the caption: “A photo you can smell,” and the third was a follow up to this tweet which said: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.” There has been significant debate around the extent to which social media posts should be regulated or policed in the UK, with powerful Americans including Elon Musk and JD Vance weighing in on the issue.

