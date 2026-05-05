A masked singer returned to the Met Gala red carpet for the first time in four years as stars showed off their outfits, with many making a pointed critique of Jeff Bezos' patronage of the star-studded event.

Singer Katy Perry failed to appear on several reported guest lists, but she still made an appearance donning a silver mask. It is her first time at the Met Gala in four years.

This year's theme was "Costume Art", with the dress code for the celebrity guests described as "fashion is art".

Irish write and activist Sinead Burke also revealed how this year's Gala was accessible for the first time. She told Vogue: "For the first time, we have made the Met Gala accessible. In thinking about the Met Gala, it is a symbol of steps, which for so many with physical disabilities is a symbol of inaccessibility.

"Tonight, for the first time, those with physical disabilities will be able to have fairer access to the Met Gala, and really what that means is that this is an explicit and radical invitation for disabled people to see themselves in fashion."

Nicole Kidman also turned up with daughter Sunday Rose, both donning floral arrangements. "She'll be in school by 8am, so we're keeping it real," Kidman said.

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