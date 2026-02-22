The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in the centre of Wimbledon.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were notified of the incident involving a man in his 40s at 00:37 on Sunday, February 22.

Officers and medics attended the scene, where the man was found with stab wounds on The Broadway, Wimbledon.

Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, he died shortly after their arrival.

The event is being treated as an isolated incident.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested later that night on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

