Met launch murder investigation after fatal stabbing in Wimbledon
A man in his 40s was found with stab wounds on The Broadway, Wimbledon just before 1am on Sunday, February 22.
The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in the centre of Wimbledon.
The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were notified of the incident involving a man in his 40s at 00:37 on Sunday, February 22.
Officers and medics attended the scene, where the man was found with stab wounds on The Broadway, Wimbledon.
Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, he died shortly after their arrival.
The event is being treated as an isolated incident.
The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A man in his 30s was arrested later that night on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.
The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.
They are not seeking anyone else at this stage.
Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family.
"This is a shocking act of violence in the heart of a busy town, and we understand the impact this will have on the local community."
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant information to come forward, saying "no detail is too small".
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 244/22FEB.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.