The Met Office has said there is "just a chance" of snow arriving at Christmas as temperatures are set to turn chilly ahead of the big day.

Heavy downpours hit much of the nation this weekend as millions of cars took to the roads for the year's busiest travel days.

But forecasters have predicted there is a small possibility the UK could see its first White Christmas in two years, with the highest chance of snow to arrive on England's south coast.

The Met Office predicts that average temperatures are expected to climb no higher than 7C, which is lower than recent years.

As the weather turns colder and drier, Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said those in the far south of England will have the greatest chance of seeing wintry weather.

Mr Petagna said: “By Christmas Day, (temperatures will be) no better than 5 to 7C across the UK, so quite a drop from what we’ve seen of late, and feeling cold in that wind, as well.

"On Christmas Day, we need to keep an eye on the far south of the UK, particularly the south coast of England.

"There’s just a chance we could see one or two wintry flurries developing.