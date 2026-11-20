Britain may experience a colder and drier winter due to a record-breaking El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, the Met Office predicts.

"In recent model output, we are seeing elevated chances of weather patterns similar to those linked to El Niño events in past winters.

Met Office Scientific Lead Jeff Knight said: “We have an historic El Niño that is very likely to influence the outlook for the winter.

The Met Office says an unusually strong El Niño, which began in June 2026 and is expected to last into 2027, is “very likely to influence” the weather over the coming winter months.

This winter , the weather pattern is associated with an increased risk of deep freezes.

El Niño is a naturally-occurring climate phenomenon that develops in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It happens when a warmer-than-average sea surface temperature occurs.

“This pattern is called the negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). A negative NAO corresponds to higher-than-usual pressure across a broad portion of the North Atlantic north of the UK and lower-than-usual pressure further south.

“In UK latitudes in winter, a negative NAO results in the reduction of the mild, damp westerly winds that we usually receive. Consequently, a negative NAO winter is more likely to be colder and drier than usual.”

A new graphic shared of NAO’s current phase revealed that every winter month has a 70% chance or more of having a negative NAO.

"Whilst negative NAO is by no means a certainty, its increased likelihood indicates that the models as they currently stand are likely to favour colder- and drier-than-average conditions this winter,” Mr Knight added.

The World Meteorological Agency has previously warned El Niño will become more powerful and last until at least 2027.

Although El Niño is only one of many factors influencing the UK's weather, it may increase the chances of a more unsettled period during the coming months, and it’s associated with an increased risk of deep freezes

The Met Office has previously warned that the UK could suffer a polar vortex this winter.

The polar vortex is a ring of low-pressure, cold air that helps keep freezing temperatures concentrated around the North Pole.

If it weakens, colder Arctic air could sweep south towards Britain, increasing the risk of wintry weather.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Through the latter part of the winter, following a peak in El Niño, the stratospheric Polar Vortex can become weaker, leading to an increased chance of Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events unfurling, increasing the potential for cold weather.”