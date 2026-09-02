The UK has been forecast further hot days in September 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The UK's dry spell has officially been broken with plenty of rainfall across the country - but is there going to be another heatwave before summer is over?

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Rain showers have replaced the scorching sunshine in London this week. Picture: Getty

Will there be another heatwave in September? As it stands, no heatwave has been forecast for this month, however, that's because the Met Office remain on the side of caution when predicting such an event. Giving their official long range forecast, they have said there will be some "very warm days" to come. The September weather forecast for the beginning of the month says: "Overall, a fairly unsettled period is likely, with many places seeing showers or longer spells of rain at times. "There is also the potential for some strong and gusty winds, particularly in the northwest. Temperatures are likely to be near average, although brief warm or very warm spells are possible, especially in the south."

Unsettled periods of rain and wind are also forecast for September. Picture: Getty