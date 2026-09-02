Met Office delivers verdict on 'scorching' September heatwave
The UK's dry spell has officially been broken with plenty of rainfall across the country - but is there going to be another heatwave before summer is over?
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The Met Office has officially revealed their long-range weather forecast for September after previously predicting it could bring more heatwaves.
Now, as we begin the month and after days of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, many are wondering if we'll get any more scorching temperatures.
With summer set to finish by the end of the month, and with 2026 being the hottest on record, the experts have said more hot days are still coming.
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However, despite many hoping for plenty more summer days before the autumn chill kicks in, September will also bring with it rain and "strong and gusty winds".
Will there be another heatwave in September?
As it stands, no heatwave has been forecast for this month, however, that's because the Met Office remain on the side of caution when predicting such an event.
Giving their official long range forecast, they have said there will be some "very warm days" to come.
The September weather forecast for the beginning of the month says: "Overall, a fairly unsettled period is likely, with many places seeing showers or longer spells of rain at times.
"There is also the potential for some strong and gusty winds, particularly in the northwest. Temperatures are likely to be near average, although brief warm or very warm spells are possible, especially in the south."
Looking to the later part of the month, the Met Office has said the conditions look to be more settled.
They said "drier conditions compared to earlier in the month are likely for most". They also warned that some above average temperatures were likely towards the south.
Looking ahead to the first weekend of September is a promising start as London and surrounding areas will see sunny and cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from 22-27 degrees celsius.