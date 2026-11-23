A large area of high pressure to the north-east of the UK is trying to bring in a much colder flow.

Snow and frost is forecast for parts of the UK. Picture: Mike Goldwater/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Parts of the UK will be bracing for the “early arrival” of winter this week as snow, frost and sub-zero temperatures are forecast for the coming days.

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The band of deluge which battered the South West on Sunday is expected to ease overnight, with the yellow rain warning now lifted. Some 24 flood alerts are still in place in England, but the more serious flood warning for the south Devon coast at Beesands, Torcross, Slapton and Dawlish has been removed. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We’ve got one more week of meteorological autumn to go but winter will be making somewhat of an early arrival for some of us through the week ahead. “It’s all courtesy of a large area of high pressure sitting to the north-east of the UK across Scandinavia trying to bring in this much colder eastly flow. Read more: First snow of winter hits parts of UK with more than an inch settling on high ground as commuters tackle tricky journeys Read more: Temperatures could drop to -10C as UK braces for possibly coldest night of the year so far

A frosty Monday morning commute for many of us with a chance of freezing fog patches inland and a risk of ice in places🥶



Dry for most with plenty of sunshine but a few showers are possible, mainly in eastern coastal regions and southwest England 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/8Y8lc0g5C7 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 22, 2026