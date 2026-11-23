Brits brace for ‘early arrival of winter’ as snow and frost to hit parts of UK
A large area of high pressure to the north-east of the UK is trying to bring in a much colder flow.
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Parts of the UK will be bracing for the “early arrival” of winter this week as snow, frost and sub-zero temperatures are forecast for the coming days.
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The band of deluge which battered the South West on Sunday is expected to ease overnight, with the yellow rain warning now lifted.
Some 24 flood alerts are still in place in England, but the more serious flood warning for the south Devon coast at Beesands, Torcross, Slapton and Dawlish has been removed.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We’ve got one more week of meteorological autumn to go but winter will be making somewhat of an early arrival for some of us through the week ahead.
“It’s all courtesy of a large area of high pressure sitting to the north-east of the UK across Scandinavia trying to bring in this much colder eastly flow.
Read more: First snow of winter hits parts of UK with more than an inch settling on high ground as commuters tackle tricky journeys
Read more: Temperatures could drop to -10C as UK braces for possibly coldest night of the year so far
A frosty Monday morning commute for many of us with a chance of freezing fog patches inland and a risk of ice in places🥶— Met Office (@metoffice) November 22, 2026
Dry for most with plenty of sunshine but a few showers are possible, mainly in eastern coastal regions and southwest England 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/8Y8lc0g5C7
“But out towards the west we’ve got much milder systems trying to push in from the Atlantic and it’s going to be a case of which of those two air masses win through the week ahead.
“Generally though, for most of us, it will be staying on the cold side and there’s even the potential for some snow, mainly over the high grounds in the north.”
Overnight on Sunday, temperatures are widely set to plummet below freezing, with rural spots in Scotland potentially dropping to minus 9C and developing frost.
Some freezing fog patches are also possible across the Midlands.
Monday is expected to be a dry day for most before downpours return to South West England and parts of South Wales on Tuesday.
The rain will also be heavy at points further north, and higher ground in Scotland will likely see snow.
Wednesday and Thursday should be drier, but also colder.
A yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday.
The alert means weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, the UK Health Security Agency said.
The UK saw its coldest night since January 9 overnight on Friday as a low of minus 10.6C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.