The relentless rain which has soaked much of south-west England and south Wales will continue to drench the area, with a yellow weather warning in force for Monday

New Road cricket ground home to Worcestershire County Cricket Club is flooded in Worcester. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

More than 100 areas across England are facing flooding as forecasters warn there is “no sign” of a prolonged dry spell for at least a week.

Downpours are set to continue, with further weather warnings likely to come into force, the Met Office said. The relentless rain which has soaked much of south-west England and south Wales will continue to drench the area, with a yellow weather warning in force for Monday. Flooding and travel disruption are expected across large parts of southern England and Wales, with 10-15mm of rain likely to fall widely, and up to 20-30mm possible in exposed areas, the Met Office said.

Vehicles left abandoned in a flooded ford in Watery Gate Lane, Thurlaston, Leicestershire. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A person takes a picture of a flooded road in Mountsorrel in Leicestershire. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Senior operational meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “The weather is set to remain unsettled throughout the remainder of the week with further spells of wet and windy weather for many areas of the UK. “With so much rain having already fallen over parts of the UK this year, many areas are sensitive to further rainfall. Therefore, further rainfall warnings are likely as the week progresses. “There is currently no sign of any prolonged dry weather for the next seven to 10 days.” A separate yellow warning for heavy rain and flooding will be in place across a large part of Scotland, spanning from Perth to Aberdeen, from 9am on Tuesday until the end of the day on Wednesday. The Environment Agency (EA) warned flooding was expected in 101 areas, mostly across the south of England, around the southern Welsh border and in the East Midlands, and was possible in a further 177 areas. Parts of Devon, Cornwall, Worcester, Somerset and West Sussex have recorded more than 30 consecutive days of rain, according to the Met Office.

Flood water covers the course at Worcester racecourse. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

A vehicle is driven through a flooded road between Quorn and Mountsorrel in Leicestershire. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire