The Met Office forecasts 'more settled' late August with heateaves possible
UK weather forecast for late August following June and July heatwaves
The Met Office has given a “more settled” outlook for the UK towards the end of August, after a forecast of hot and wet weather.
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Showers could hit the country in late July and early August, the meteorologist service has said, which will bring an end to a long and costly dry spell.
Hosepipe bans have been announced around the country after a record period of days in the UK without rain.
The Met Office has now published its longer-term forecast to take in the end of August.
Read also: Fresh heatwave to sweep UK as 37C temperatures forecast for August
Met Office late August outlook
The Met Office has said that late August is set to be a more settled and dry period, with heatwaves being a possibility.
This is set to follow a fortnight of more unsettled weather, with the heat Brits have now become accustomed to interspersed with showers.
The Met Office said: “While the end of July and start of August look a little more unsettled, the chance of more notable warmth increases later in August.
“At this stage, a trend towards more settled conditions is likely, with a greater incidence of dry weather and high-pressure patterns.
“This would increase the likelihood of longer dry spells and warmer conditions developing more widely across the UK.”
Another dry start for much of the UK on Thursday, with the best of the sunshine towards the southwest— Met Office (@metoffice) July 22, 2026
Northern Scotland however will see some patchy rain, with maybe the odd shower down North Sea coasts pic.twitter.com/XqpUksmnYB
Temperatures are still set to be above average during the unsettled period, before the plateau begins into the latter half of the month.
The Met Office is keen to point out, however, that this does not mean completely settled weather everywhere.
The outlook continued: “There remains a risk that Atlantic frontal systems could interrupt the drier pattern at times, especially across northern parts of the UK.
“In the south, there is also the possibility of thundery outbreaks, which can sometimes develop when warmer air becomes established.
“Even with these interruptions, overall rainfall amounts later in the period are considered more likely to be near average, or slightly below, rather than above.
“That points towards a gradually drier theme through August, particularly compared with the more changeable end to July and start to the month.”