UK weather forecast for late August following June and July heatwaves

August could make great beach weather in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The Met Office has given a “more settled” outlook for the UK towards the end of August, after a forecast of hot and wet weather.

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Birmingham will host the European Athletics Championships in mid August, when the peak of the heat will hit. Picture: Alamy

Met Office late August outlook The Met Office has said that late August is set to be a more settled and dry period, with heatwaves being a possibility. This is set to follow a fortnight of more unsettled weather, with the heat Brits have now become accustomed to interspersed with showers. The Met Office said: “While the end of July and start of August look a little more unsettled, the chance of more notable warmth increases later in August. “At this stage, a trend towards more settled conditions is likely, with a greater incidence of dry weather and high-pressure patterns. “This would increase the likelihood of longer dry spells and warmer conditions developing more widely across the UK.”

Another dry start for much of the UK on Thursday, with the best of the sunshine towards the southwest



Northern Scotland however will see some patchy rain, with maybe the odd shower down North Sea coasts pic.twitter.com/XqpUksmnYB — Met Office (@metoffice) July 22, 2026