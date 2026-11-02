Wet and blustery weather has been forecast for the UK on the back of fog warnings and two named storms.

No date has yet been given for the next named storm, which will be called Chloe.

After a fog warning over the weekend, there are set to be several dry days ahead in the lead-up to Bonfire Night on Thursday, November 5.

But although the prediction is not a rosy outlook for much of the country, the weather agency has at least not said any more named events are on the way after the UK was battered by Storm Austen and Storm Boelo.

The Met Office has set out its forecast for November 2026, with "spells of rain and the potential for strong winds," being in store for the second half of the month.

Read also: 'I'm home!': Adventurer is mobbed as he returns to Hull after 28 years and 31,000-mile trek from South America

Read also: Burnham heads to Commonwealth summit after opening door to slavery apology

UK November weather forecast according to the Met Office

For the first part of November, from 6-15, the Met Office has said that: "High pressure is likely to dominate conditions across much of the UK initially, with large amounts of cloud at times but any amounts of rain or drizzle tending to be small."

The forecaster said it will be windier in the south but with a greater chance of fog in the northern areas while fog, seen last weekend, could be back in the north.

"Rainfall is likely to be below average in many areas for this period as a whole, with temperatures initially a little below average before returning to near or slightly above average," the forecaster added.

However, for the second part of the month, the rain will be back.

"During the second half of November, there is an increasing chance of changeable or more unsettled conditions developing, with spells of rain and the potential for strong winds at times," the Met Office said for its longer-range forecast.

"The extent and location of the wettest and windiest weather is very uncertain at this range, with northern and western areas generally most favoured, but there is a chance the wettest conditions could become more focused across southern parts for a time."

The forecast added: "Temperatures are likely to be near or above average for much of the period, although colder interludes remain possible, perhaps more especially later in the period."