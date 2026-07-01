It comes as last month was declared the hottest June on record in England, the Met Office confirmed

A new heat health alert has been issued for parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has issued a new heat health alert ahead of rising temperatures this weekend, with the mercury set to soar beyond 30C.

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Residents across the UK should prepare for further heat in the coming days, with temperatures that could cause an increased risk to life for vulnerable people, the meteorological body has said. It comes as it was revealed that last month was England’s warmest June on record, while the UK as a whole and Wales recorded their second warmest June, the Met Office said. The record previously dated back to 1884. The new yellow heat health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covering the East Midlands, east, south-east and south-west England, including London, from 12pm on Saturday until 5pm on Wednesday. The agency said that within the warning area, minor impacts were likely across health and social care services because of the high temperatures, including increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life to the same group. Read more: Tributes paid to hiker, 31, who died after having her arms ripped off by alligator as brave boyfriend tried to save her Read more: Ukrainian oligarch's wife speaks out after bomb attack in Monaco - revealing she is not the woman injured in blast

View to the sandy Botany Bay from the top of the cliffs in Broadstairs. Botany Bay is a bay in Broadstairs facing the North Sea, Kent. Picture: Alamy

It also warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents, including risks from cold water shock and drowning. The Met Office previously said temperatures in the south this week will be in the low to mid-20s before they are expected to rise to the high 20s or early 30s this weekend and into next week. The new alert comes after a sweltering heatwave last week, during which the Met Office issued a rare red warning for extreme heat for parts of the country and the UKHSA put red heat health alerts in place. The UK set a provisional June temperature record of 37.7C on Friday in Lingwood in Norfolk, according to the Met Office. It beats the previous June record for the UK of 35.6C dating back to 1976 by more than 2C.

Provisional Met Office stats for June show:



✅ England’s warmest June on record

✅ UK & Wales - second warmest June since 1884

✅ 5 of the first 6 months of 2026 at least 1°C above mean average

✅Record-breaking overnight temps for UK, England, Wales & Scotland



Details:… pic.twitter.com/bphaXyEFTt — Met Office (@metoffice) July 1, 2026