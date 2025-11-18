Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea giving significant snow accumulations

Met Office issues amber snow warning in ‘first notable cold snap’ of autumn. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow, as it said power cuts and travel delays on roads were likely in the “first notable cold snap of this autumn”.

It comes after snow fell across parts of Scotland as wintry weather grips the northern half of the UK. The Met Office had issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across almost all of Scotland on Tuesday, with the exception of some parts of the east and west coast. The weather service has issued an amber weather warning for snow in parts of Yorkshire on Thursday between 5am and 9pm. Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds.

First frost of the autumn/winter season in the South of England countryside. Picture: Alamy

By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation, which is likely to cause “substantial disruption”, the Met Office said. It added that power cuts and travel delays on roads were likely, possibly stranding some vehicles and passengers. Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather. “As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. “Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, south-west Wales, south-west England, north-east England and across the northern half of Scotland. “Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5cm will be possible. On higher ground in Scotland 15-20cm could accumulate and potentially as much as 15-25cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”