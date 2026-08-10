Most heat health alerts in England have been upgraded as temperatures are set to hit 36C. Chessington World of Adventures theme park has also been forced to shut its doors following a water outage

Tourists walk on the parched earth and sun-damaged grass near Tower Bridge. Picture: getty

By Georgia Rowe

Temperatures could reach 36C or higher this week as the Met Office considers issuing rare amber or red extreme heat warnings.

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Parts of the UK are set to see their fifth heatwave of the summer as the country continues to bake in an unprecedented period of dry, hot weather. Monday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rise again on Tuesday. In some areas of the country car washes and swimming pools could face a water ban. Southern Water has imposed a ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on July 10 – but it could now go further by applying to the Government for a Drought Order and Non-Essential Use Ban (NEUB), which would affect businesses. A NEUB would prevent companies from washing cars and windows with hosepipes or other mechanical devices, or filling non-domestic swimming or paddling pools. Chessington World of Adventures has been forced to shut its doors following a water outage in the area. The theme park announced the closure today and said that "all tickets booked for today will be automatically revalidated under our Return Promise and can be used on a future date." Thames Water confirmed that a burst water main was impacting water services in the KT9 area. Chessington World of adventures told visitors to not travel to the theme park today. "We are sorry for any disappointment caused," the park said in a statement.

Parched earth in London during the recent high temperatures. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters have warned of possible impacts to railway lines and power networks, as well as health consequences for vulnerable people. “We’ll probably see highs reaching the mid-30s quite widely on Wednesday, and indeed on Thursday too for England and Wales,” Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

A man sunbathes in central London. Picture: Alamy

“On Wednesday, probably the Midlands, maybe a little bit further south, the M4 corridor, west of London, up towards the Midlands, is where we might have a small chance of reaching 36C in one or two spots. Read more: Jeremy Clarkson shares bleak Diddly Squat Farm update after months of scorching weather Read more: Hot weather and World Cup spending boost drives UK business recovery

A walker protects themselves from the sun on the scorched grass of Hyde Park, in central London on August 9, 2026, as another heatwave threatens the capital this week. Picture: Getty

“But Thursday at this stage looks the most likely hottest day of the week. “So 36C is a fairly reasonable probability locally on Thursday and there’s a small chance it could get even higher than that.” Half of England and all of Wales have been plunged into drought and more regions could be declared when officials meet at the National Drought Group on Monday.

A view of Parliament Hill Lido in London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Morgan said: “If it wasn’t for this incredible summer that we’re currently seeing, then we’d be talking about these temperatures as being really, very unusual.

“But of course, we’ve had such an exceptional summer, people have become a bit used to it. “There is a potential for impacts, so impacts to infrastructure, things like railway lines and power networks, impacts to vulnerable people as well.”

Aerial view of the dry grass of a football pitch at Hackney Marshes in London, as drought conditions persist. Picture: Getty

Health officials have warned of the effect on vulnerable people in the upcoming hot weather, with significant impacts possible in health and social care settings and a potential rise in deaths because of the heat. Yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency are in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London. The alerts continue until 9pm on Tuesday, but may well be extended as the hot weather continues. Meanwhile, the Met Office is considering issuing rare extreme heat warnings ahead of the scorching temperatures forecast later in the week. “We sometimes issue extreme heat warnings, amber and red warnings, which we did back in June, so that’s under consideration at the moment,” Mr Morgan said. More than 25 million people have restrictions on water use, the Environment Agency said, with millions under hosepipe bans, including all South East Water and Thames Water customers.

A Helicopter drops water to help extinguish the wildfire as fire fighters tackle wild fires on Llangynidwr Moor which has been declared a major incident. Picture: Getty