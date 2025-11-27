The forecasters responded to various headlines and also gave an update on the likelihood of a White Christmas

The Met Office has responded to reports the UK could see "seven inches of snow.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Met Office has rebuked "dramatic" reports which claim Britain could see "seven inches of snow" next weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Various headlines circulated this week suggesting freezing bands of low pressure are to move across the UK from the northwest, before moving further south. It was reported that a heavy period of snowfall, including in London, could hit by December, according to forecasters Metdesk. But the reports have prompted the Met Office to release their own review which they say "offers a more measured outlook." Read more: 'I made my choices yesterday': Chancellor refuses to rule out more tax rises in next year's Budget Read more: Rachel Reeves accused of dodging 'meaningful' reforms as IFS warns budget lacks growth ambition

As winter approaches, the UK’s weather headlines have once again captured public attention with dramatic claims of snow, freezing temperatures, and “Arctic attacks”. ❄️



But what does the forecast actually say? Read our latest blog for more ⬇️ — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2025

They said: "As winter approaches, the UK's weather headlines have once again captured public attention with dramatic claims of snow, freezing temperatures, and 'Arctic attacks.' "'UK weather chaos as 'seven inches of snow' to bury Brits as new Arctic attack incoming,' declares one headline, painting a picture of imminent and severe winter disruption. "The Met Office forecast, however, offers a more measured outlook. South to south-westerly regimes are most probable in early December, with lower pressure to the west and northwest and higher pressure to the southeast. "This means showers or longer spells of rain are likely, especially in the northwest, while the southeast may see drier conditions. "There is a risk of strong winds, particularly along coasts, and temperatures are likely normal or slightly above normal. "Confidence in the details through mid-December remains low, with unsettled conditions likely to persist. The wettest and windiest weather may shift further south as the period progresses. "There’s a chance of some snow over the highest ground in Scotland at times, but this is quite common at this time of year."

The forecasters also said the "hope for a White Christmas remains uncertain.". Picture: Alamy