Met Office rebukes 'seven inches of snow' headlines - and gives more realistic UK forecast
The forecasters responded to various headlines and also gave an update on the likelihood of a White Christmas
The Met Office has rebuked "dramatic" reports which claim Britain could see "seven inches of snow" next weekend.
Listen to this article
Various headlines circulated this week suggesting freezing bands of low pressure are to move across the UK from the northwest, before moving further south.
It was reported that a heavy period of snowfall, including in London, could hit by December, according to forecasters Metdesk.
But the reports have prompted the Met Office to release their own review which they say "offers a more measured outlook."
Read more: 'I made my choices yesterday': Chancellor refuses to rule out more tax rises in next year's Budget
Read more: Rachel Reeves accused of dodging 'meaningful' reforms as IFS warns budget lacks growth ambition
As winter approaches, the UK’s weather headlines have once again captured public attention with dramatic claims of snow, freezing temperatures, and “Arctic attacks”. ❄️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2025
But what does the forecast actually say? Read our latest blog for more ⬇️
They said: "As winter approaches, the UK's weather headlines have once again captured public attention with dramatic claims of snow, freezing temperatures, and 'Arctic attacks.'
"'UK weather chaos as 'seven inches of snow' to bury Brits as new Arctic attack incoming,' declares one headline, painting a picture of imminent and severe winter disruption.
"The Met Office forecast, however, offers a more measured outlook. South to south-westerly regimes are most probable in early December, with lower pressure to the west and northwest and higher pressure to the southeast.
"This means showers or longer spells of rain are likely, especially in the northwest, while the southeast may see drier conditions.
"There is a risk of strong winds, particularly along coasts, and temperatures are likely normal or slightly above normal.
"Confidence in the details through mid-December remains low, with unsettled conditions likely to persist. The wettest and windiest weather may shift further south as the period progresses.
"There’s a chance of some snow over the highest ground in Scotland at times, but this is quite common at this time of year."
Addressing another media report suggesting "freakish warmth" was about to arrive in Britain in a "major blow to White Christmas hopes," the forecasters said this was "shifting the narrative from snow to unseasonable warmth."
They said: "The Met Office forecast supports the possibility of above-normal temperatures in the coming days, especially in the southeast, but also notes the unsettled nature of the period. Showers and rain are likely, with strong winds at times.
"The interplay between milder and colder spells is typical for early winter, and while a 'freakish' warm spell could occur, it's not guaranteed or widespread.
"The hope for a White Christmas remains uncertain, as is often the case at this time of year."
"The Met Office’s outlook remains nuanced, highlighting the likelihood of unsettled weather, regional variation, and the inherent uncertainty of long-range predictions, so it's important to check reputable sources beyond the headline to get the best idea of the forecast," they added.