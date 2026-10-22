Gusts of up to 80mph are expected to hit coastal areas

Pedestrians on Westminster Bridge brave the wet and blustery conditions during Storm Austen. Picture: amer ghazzal/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain across parts of the UK, with two named storms threatening to bring damage, travel disruption and power cuts to the UK.

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Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, is expected to affect south-west England on Friday – with an amber warning for wind issued in Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 1am. Forecasters have warned of very strong north-westerly winds, with gusts of 60-70mph developing widely and some gusts of up to 80mph for exposed headlands. These will be combined with spells of heavy rain, though winds will gradually ease over Friday. Over the weekend, Storm Boelo will affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England with what the Met Office described as “impactful winds”. Read more: Amber weather warning issued as Storm Austen approaches Read more: Tour bus crashes into souvenir stand in Trafalgar Square

Met Office weather warnings for Friday. Picture: Met Office

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, Orkney and the far north of England from 6pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday. There will be “widespread gusts” of 55-65mph widely, with these reaching up to 70-80mph in more exposed coastal locations, the Met Office added. A separate yellow warning, covering Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday, is due to predicted winds of 50-60mph, with up to 65-75mph in exposed regions. The warnings all state that power cuts are possible for people in the affected areas, with the Met Office advising people to prepare by gathering essential items such as torches, batteries and a mobile phone power pack. Storm Boelo is a separate low pressure system to Storm Austen, which is due to clear into the North Sea by Friday morning. Chris Bulmer, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Storm Boelo will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England over the weekend, impacting the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen.

Huge waves crash over Brighton Marina western wall as strong winds batter the south coast with Storm Austen due to arrive in Britain over the next couple of days. Picture: Simon Dack News/Alamy

“Gusts of 70-80mph in exposed coastal areas and high ground are possible, with 50-60mph gusts more widely. “The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, making for an impactful weekend of weather. “Severe weather warnings and forecast detail will continue to develop, so people should keep up to date with the forecast over the next few days.” The start time for the amber severe weather warning has been brought forward to begin at 1am on Friday, with the wider yellow warning area expanded to cover western Wales and lasting until 5pm that day. Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for wind across a large area of England and Wales, running from 10am to 9pm on Friday – with gusts predicted to reach up to 45-55mph. Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “This is the first stormy weather in the south of the UK this season and we expect some disruption as it moves through. “With trees in leaf, it is likely fallen branches and trees could obstruct roads and railways so take extra care on the Friday morning commute.” People are warned to stay away from cliff edges and from stormy seas. They are also urged to check for loose items outside homes – such as plant pots, garden furniture, trampolines and bins – and to plan for them to be secured in high winds.

The Met Office has advised people to prepare for power outages. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Alamy