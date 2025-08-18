Surfers look at waves at La Pared beach as Category 5 Hurricane Erin approaches in Luquillo, Puerto Rico on August 16. Picture: RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP

By Danielle Desouza

Violent winds and heavy rain look likely to replace hot temperatures as the Met Office warns Storm Erin is on its way to Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK has enjoyed four heatwaves this summer, but the sweltering weather they have brought could be about to change in the coming days. Storm Erin has been making its presence known in the Atlantic Ocean, with the Cape Verde islands of São Vicente and Santo Antão declaring a state of emergency after intense winds and torrents of rain battered communities. Around 1,500 people have reportedly been forced to flee their homes and nine people were killed - and now Britain is bracing itself for turbulent conditions. Analysing the long-range forecast between Tuesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 28, a Met Office spokesperson said: "The details during this period carry low confidence. High pressure will probably be increasingly displaced to the north through the first part of this period, allowing areas of low pressure to potentially make inroads from the Atlantic. Read more: James Bond gender row: Dame Helen Mirren says role "doesn't work" for women Read more: Travel chaos as passengers face severe delays on multiple Tube lines after points failure

Storm Erin has already caused chaos in several places including the Cape Verde islands of São Vicente and Santo Antão. Picture: Getty

"This brings an increasing possibility of stronger winds and rain, some of which could be heavy and thundery, especially for southern and western areas, but this perhaps becoming more widespread with time. "Overall, temperatures look to remain above average, with the potential for some further hot spells, especially in the south. One of the determining factors of the forecast through this period will be the behaviour of what is currently Tropical Storm Erin as it progresses into the North Atlantic; this being a quite typical source of uncertainty in late summer." The forecaster added conditions will be more uncertain beyond Monday, mainly because of developments in the Atlantic. "Tropical storm Erin is currently moving towards the United States, and its eventual path could influence UK weather," it said.

Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC