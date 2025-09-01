Storm Amy will be the first named storm of 2025/26, the Met Office has confirmed in releasing its alphabet for the year ahead.

In conjunction with Irish agency Met Éireann and the Netherlands equivalent KNMI, the weather service confirmed on Sunday how the extreme events will be known.

The list will mean storms are named in alphabetical order, from A to W, every time there is an event deemed significant, to help keep the public alert and able to take preventative action.

Amy, named by the Met Office, will be the first one, before Bram, named by Met Éireann, and then Chandra (KNMI). All names were submitted by the public.

“When a storm has a name, it becomes easier for the media and public to talk about it, share information, and prepare,” Rebekah Hicks, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said.

“It’s a simple step that can make a big difference in helping communities stay safe, protect their homes, and make informed decisions ahead of severe weather.”

In 2024/25, we got as far as Storm Floris with Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, and Eowyn being those included.

In 2023/24, a record 12 storms were named.