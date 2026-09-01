Met Office unveils names of first storms to hit UK in 2026/2027 - full list
More than 40,000 options were put forward by the public.
A new list of storm names for the 2026-2027 season has been unveiled by the Met Office as Brits brace wet and windy autumn weather.
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Austen, Boelo and Chloe, are among the first named storms on the forecaster’s list after more than 40,000 options were put forward by the public.
Chloe was selected after being put forward 120 times, including by the mother of a five-year weather enthusiast who is “fascinated by the weather”.
The name Finn was chosen in honour of a two-year-old boy who was described by his family as “wild and a force to be reckoned with”.
Ivy was picked to pay homage to a nine-month-old Labrador puppy known by loved ones as “the absolute destructor”.
Dano, Evelyn and Gwendolyn are also among the storm names that have been put forward.
Read more: Fresh thunderstorm warnings covering most of UK issued - with lightning and hail possible
Read more: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for parts of UK as flooding likely
❗️Latest storm names announced ❗️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 1, 2026
Here is the first look at the #StormNames for 2026/27, announced with @MetEireann and @KNMI
Has your name made the list? pic.twitter.com/b3dcKscMb9
Storms are normally named when they are expected to cause disruption or damage from strong winds that could trigger an amber or red warning.
Heavy rainfall leading to flooding or snow leading to travel disruption are also considered.
The storm names are jointly chosen by the Met Office, Ireland’s Met Éireann and KNMI, based in the Netherlands.
The agencies asked for nominations for names from the public back in 2025, when more than 40,000 suggestions were submitted.
The list for 2026 continues to take from those suggestions.
Four names were used from the list in the last year, with the letter D used for Storm Dave on April 1.
The UK was hit by a further three storms that were named by other European meteorological services, including storms Benjamin, Claudia and Goretti.
It comes as wet and windy weather is hitting parts of the UK on the first day of September.
The final day of August 2026 saw a high of 25.6C recorded in Teddington, south-west London, and temperatures were at or above averages for much of the month.
As the first day of meteorological autumn arrived, five flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were in place for England, with wet and windy conditions forecast across the North West and in Scotland.
Full list of storm names for 2026/2027:
- Austen (Ireland)
- Boelo (Boo-loh) (Netherlands)
- Chloe (UK)
- Dano (Dah-noh) (Netherlands)
- Evelyn (Ireland)
- Finn (UK)
- Gwendolyn (Netherlands)
- Heather (Ireland)
- Ivy (UK)
- Jade (Netherlands)
- Kilian (Ireland)
- Laoise (Lee-sha) (Ireland)
- Miriam (Ireland)
- Nicola (UK)
- Olaf (Netherlands)
- Phelim (Fay-lim) (Ireland)
- Ruban (UK)
- Shaun (UK)
- Theo (UK)
- Vesna (Vehs-nuh) (Netherlands)
- Wende (Vhen-duh) (Netherlands)