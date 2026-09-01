A new list of storm names for the 2026-2027 season has been unveiled by the Met Office as Brits brace wet and windy autumn weather.

Austen, Boelo and Chloe, are among the first named storms on the forecaster’s list after more than 40,000 options were put forward by the public.

Chloe was selected after being put forward 120 times, including by the mother of a five-year weather enthusiast who is “fascinated by the weather”.

The name Finn was chosen in honour of a two-year-old boy who was described by his family as “wild and a force to be reckoned with”.

Ivy was picked to pay homage to a nine-month-old Labrador puppy known by loved ones as “the absolute destructor”.

Dano, Evelyn and Gwendolyn are also among the storm names that have been put forward.

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