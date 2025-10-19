Met Office issues yellow weather warning as wet and windy conditions batter UK
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK as heavy rain and wind batter much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday.
The UK will be hit with heavy downpours today as low pressure moves in from the Atlantic.
A yellow warning for rain is in place in Northern Ireland until at least Sunday afternoon.
Despite the gloomy weather, the UK has been mostly dry in recent days.
It's a wet start to Sunday in the west with a band of heavy and persistent rain moving northeastwards accompanied by a brisk breeze 👇 pic.twitter.com/5cK6MePKif— Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2025
And the rain looks set to continue, with potentially stormy conditions expected next week.
Several low-pressure systems are on their way to the UK, bring the possibility of rain, high winds and thunder.
Some have forecast gale-force winds and extremely wet weather towards the end of the week.
The Met Office forecast for next week reads: “An unsettled weather pattern is likely to dominate across the UK at the start of this period.
“Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, and strong winds are expected as a deep area of low pressure crosses the UK later next week.
“This system will likely move away slowly to leave the following weekend showery and cooler in a northerly flow.
“Into the following week, conditions are expected to be changeable with showers or longer spells of rain across many parts of the UK.
“The cool northerly will likely persist for the first part of the week and wettest weather will probably be in parts of the north. Temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly below normal for the time of year.”
What will the next UK storm be called?
The next storm will carry the Dutch name of Bram.Since 2015, names have been chosen for the UK, the Netherlands, and Ireland in conjunction with the respective agencies, the Met Office, KNMI, and Met Éireann.Members of the public are generally invited to write in with suggestions of names and these are divided between the three countries.Bram is a name that is common in Dutch-speaking countries and is derived from the Hebrew name of Abraham,
Why are storms named?
From each September, storms work their way down an alphabet when weather agencies consider bad weather severe enough to let people know.
Last year, the process reached the letter F for Floris, although not every letter is used.Eoin Sherlock, of Met Éireann, said: “Naming storms is a powerful tool that supports us and other public safety organisations to increase awareness of severe and impactful weather alongside our weather warnings."We know that naming storms makes it easier for people to track important and up to date forecasts and safety-related information.
“A good example was Storm Éowyn last January, when our website, met.ie received more than 3 million visits in 2 days. This all aids in protecting life and property across Ireland.”