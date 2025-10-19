Storm Amy battered the UK last week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK as heavy rain and wind batter much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The UK will be hit with heavy downpours today as low pressure moves in from the Atlantic. A yellow warning for rain is in place in Northern Ireland until at least Sunday afternoon. Despite the gloomy weather, the UK has been mostly dry in recent days. Read more: Name confirmed for next major UK storm

It's a wet start to Sunday in the west with a band of heavy and persistent rain moving northeastwards accompanied by a brisk breeze 👇 pic.twitter.com/5cK6MePKif — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2025

And the rain looks set to continue, with potentially stormy conditions expected next week. Several low-pressure systems are on their way to the UK, bring the possibility of rain, high winds and thunder. Some have forecast gale-force winds and extremely wet weather towards the end of the week. The Met Office forecast for next week reads: “An unsettled weather pattern is likely to dominate across the UK at the start of this period. “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, and strong winds are expected as a deep area of low pressure crosses the UK later next week. “This system will likely move away slowly to leave the following weekend showery and cooler in a northerly flow. “Into the following week, conditions are expected to be changeable with showers or longer spells of rain across many parts of the UK. “The cool northerly will likely persist for the first part of the week and wettest weather will probably be in parts of the north. Temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly below normal for the time of year.”

Walking by the seashore on a blustery, rainy day in Dorset. Picture: Alamy