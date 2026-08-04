The forecasters are expecting another dry day for much of the Midlands, the east and south-east of England

Weymouth, Dorset, on August 1. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Parts of the UK could be set for some rain but forecasters have warned that the south still may not see a drop.

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A mixed start to Tuesday with showers and outbreaks of rain across the west and north 🌧️



Staying dry in the south and east with sunny spells ⛅



Temperatures climbing here in the sunshine 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/lz5iFS18sr — Met Office (@metoffice) August 3, 2026

However, the Met Office has forecast a dry day for much of the Midlands, the east and south-east of England with warm sunshine and high humidity. There are also yellow heat health alerts for the North West, South West, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and The Humber, as the UKHSA warned the latest high temperatures could put extra pressure on the NHS. Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually in the second half of the week, and there is some more unsettled weather forecast for parts of the UK, including a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.

England and Wales saw its driest July on record. Picture: Getty

But the South East will continue to see little in the way of desperately needed rain, the Met Office has warned. July was southern England’s driest month ever recorded, with the whole of Wales and half of England plunged into drought. The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has demanded urgent action to secure water supplies for homegrown food production. In July, 19 counties across England recorded effectively no rainfall – 1mm or less – across the whole of the month, the Met Office figures show.

People relax on parched grass in St James's Park, London. Picture: Alamy