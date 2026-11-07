Britain could face a sharp drop in temperatures later this month as a weakening polar vortex threatens to send Arctic air sweeping across the country

Colder Arctic air could sweep south towards Britain, increasing the risk of wintry weather. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Britain could experience a sharp drop in temperatures later this month, with a weakening polar vortex potentially allowing Arctic air to move southwards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The polar vortex is a ring of low-pressure, cold air that helps keep freezing temperatures concentrated around the North Pole. If it weakens, colder Arctic air could sweep south towards Britain, increasing the risk of wintry weather. Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “At the moment, we’ve got a warming taking place in the stratosphere.” “The polar vortex in the stratosphere is starting to weaken.” Mr Petagna went on to explain that if winds reverse direction, it could trigger a “major sudden stratospheric warming” event, potentially the earliest ever recorded. Read more: Britain braced for freezing temperatures as Met Office warns weakened polar vortex could bring snow Read more: Met Office releases first winter outlook as weakening 'Polar Vortex' could see UK plagued by freezing temperatures

The polar vortex, a ring of low-pressure, frigid air that keeps freezing temperatures concentrated around the North Pole, is beginning to weaken. Picture: Getty

The forecaster said: “For the UK, it does increase the chance of cold weather, normally a few weeks down the line, so sort of deeper into November is when we’re more likely to see an influence if it does happen. “It’s important to emphasise that there was a major warming event last November, and on that occasion it didn’t directly lead to much cold weather in the UK. “It doesn’t always happen, it just increases the chance of it occurring.” Forecasters will monitor the polar vortex over the coming weeks to assess whether it is likely to bring colder conditions to Britain. Meanwhile, a yellow fog warning is in place across parts of the South East, South West and Midlands on Sunday morning.

A yellow fog warning is in place across parts of the South East, South West and Midlands on Sunday morning. Picture: Getty