How the Met Office decides weather warnings and what do they mean?

Picture: Met Office

Three weather warnings are in place this week for vast swathes of the UK, with the Met Office urging caution over ice and snow.

For Monday and Tuesday of this week (February 16-17), the weather agency has said that snow and ice can be expected in northern Scotland, while an ice warning stretches along the east coast down from Edinburgh to Suffolk. Additionally, all of Northern Ireland is subject to a yellow warning for ice. There are no further weather warnings, as yet, for later in the week. But what are weather warnings, how do they work, and when are they put into operation?

What are Met Office weather warnings? The Met Office states that its weather warnings are designed to let people know to prepare for extreme weather in store and has operated its existing colour-based system since 2011. Forecasters take into consideration how weather patterns might be different or out of the norm for what is expected that time of year - meaning a lower severity of wind, for example, might constitute a warning in the summer and not the winter. The Met Office issues weather warnings for: Rain,

Thunderstorms,

Wind,

Snow,

Lightning,

Ice,

Extreme heat, and,

Fog Weather warnings are different to named storms, which are a significant and individual weather event which is deemed worthy of having a name attached - with forecasters working through a pre-approved alphabet. The Met Office states: “Weather warnings are designed to let people know there’s a potential for impacts in their location. “This means that any warning we issue should make you think about what steps you can take to minimise the chances of disruption for you.”

Picture: Met Office

What are the different levels of severity for weather warnings? There are three tiers of weather warning. 3. Yellow: Potential disruption with a good degree of certainty Yellow is the least severe and most commonly awarded tier of disruption related to weather. When this is given, those affected should check their travel journeys and look at forecasts to consider their options and safety,. “Even in a yellow warning area, people will see disruption to a greater or lesser extent, so it's important to check the details and see which steps you could take to prepare,” the Met Office said. 2. Amber: Likely widespread disruption “Disruption from an Amber warning is more likely and more widespread,” the Met Office states. “You should change plans that could be impacted by the weather and take action to protect yourself and your property.”

A red warning was given for Storm Eunice in 2022 which damaged the O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy