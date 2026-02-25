The Met Office is busier than ever, having served for more than 170 years

Met Office technology has come a long way over 170 years. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Talking about the weather is the UK’s favourite pastime, and with news about climate change and never-ending rain, the Met Office is as busy as it has been in its 170-year history.

Storm Bert waves hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

What is the Met Office? The Met Office is Britain’s national weather service and provides forecasts, weather alerts, warnings, predictions, and reports about climate change. It also provides flooding information and air quality measurements. The Meteorological Office, as it was known until 2000, was founded back in 1871 by Vice Admiral Robert Fitzroy, initially as a service to mariners. It then began publishing reports in newspapers and has latterly become a website and app, while also providing forecasting for TV and radio broadcasting. It is financed by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and has been based at the Exeter Business Park since 2003. The Met Office is not the only weather provider to cover the UK, although it is the brand that is used and approved by the British government. The BBC had a period of consulting MeteoGroup, but has since switched back to the Met Office.

Met Office staff at work in Exeter. Picture: Alamy

How accurate are the Met Office’s weather forecasts? The Met Office has weather stations around the UK, as well as in Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands, and operates using some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world. Although forecasting has improved significantly in the past 30 years, it is still known as a “chaotic” system, with the slightest shift in conditions having big effects. “Even seemingly small discrepancies in the current conditions can lead to inaccuracies that grow as the forecast runs further into the future,” the Met Office said. “However good our observations, we can never know every detail of current conditions. “Therefore, relying on ensemble modelling, where we run many simulations from very slightly different starting conditions, is much better than just one run of one weather simulation model.” Weather forecasting is improving all the time as models and systems become better understood, while technology also develops.

Professor Penny Endersby, Met Office chief. Picture: Met Office